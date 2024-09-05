Magic Launchpad Transforms IDO Experience With New Features As Storm Trade Token Sale Blows Past Goals By 20X

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Magic Launchpad introduced the Dual Round System, Turbo Charge, and OTC Pre-Market Allocations to enhance the DeFi retail investor experience.

IDO platform, supported by Binance Labs and part of Magic Square, Magic Launchpad, introduced new features aimed at enhancing the experience for decentralized finance (DeFi) retail investors. These include a Dual Round System that features both FCFS and Pro-Rata rounds, along with Turbo Charge functionality and OTC Pre-Market Allocations. These innovations are designed to boost participation rates and increase profitability.

The recent success of the Storm Trade Token Sale demonstrates the effectiveness of the new features in creating a user experience that is engaging, fair, and rewarding. The Early Access Token Sale (EATS) garnered substantial interest, surpassing the initial target by 20 times and highlighting the platform’s powerful approach to IDOs.

Magic Launchpad’s Dual Round System accommodates a diverse range of investors by incorporating both FCFS (First-Come, First-Served) and Pro-Rata Rounds. The FCFS Round is designed for those who act quickly to secure allocations, as demonstrated by the Storm Trade Token Sale, which sold out within minutes.

The FCFS Rounds also offer guaranteed allocations to specific groups, such as Magic Store Members, campaign participants, and active community members. This feature highlights the value of community involvement and rewards loyal platform supporters with early access to token sales.

In contrast, Pro-Rata Rounds aim to provide a more equitable distribution of tokens by basing allocations on each participant’s deposit relative to the total pool. Larger deposits result in larger token shares, and any unallocated funds are proportionally refunded. This approach rewards participants based on their investment amount without requiring immediate action.

Turbo Charge And OTC Pre-Market Allocations Drive Success Of Storm Trade Token Sale

Meanwhile, Turbo Charge boosts participants’ purchasing power by multiplying their deposits. This feature contributed to the recent success of the Storm Trade Token Sale, allowing participants to enhance their buying power by up to 500% and secure larger allocations than conventional methods permit.

For example, an investor who deposited $1,000 could have their buying power calculated as if they had deposited $5,000 during the Turbo Charge period. Additionally, Turbo Charge introduces a new use for Magic Square’s SQR token: instead of receiving refunds in USDT when deposits exceed allocations, participants receive refunds in SQR tokens. The value of these SQR tokens is based on the deposit time, which can potentially lead to greater returns as the token appreciates in value.

If a $1,000 deposit results in an $800 allocation, the remaining $200 is refunded in SQR tokens. This mechanism not only enhances the utility of SQR but also offers users the potential for increased returns if the token’s value rises after the sale.

Additionally, Magic Launchpad‘s third new feature, OTC Pre-Market Allocations, provides select participants with early access to token sales at pre-market rates. It allows participants to benefit from price advantages ahead of the token public listing.

Storm Trade Token Sale Exceeds Expectations, Boosted By Magic Launchpad’s New Features

During the Storm Trade Token Sale, early participants who utilized this feature saw substantial gains as the token price increased significantly after the public sale. Post-sale, STORM tokens have been trading at 3.5 times the presale price on the OTC market, demonstrating the project’s value and the effectiveness of Magic Launchpad’s early allocation strategy.

The results from the Storm Trade Token Sale highlight the effectiveness of the platform’s new features, which exceeded expectations and delivered substantial returns for participants.

The sale achieved outcomes beyond the initial goals, raising ten times the target amount. Originally aiming to raise $100,000 in the FCFS Round and $50,000 in the Pro-Rata Round, the sale ultimately garnered over $1.1 million, surpassing the initial goals. The FCFS Round sold out within minutes, reflecting strong community interest and high demand for STORM tokens.

Among other achievements, Turbo Charge proved highly effective, increasing buying power by up to 500%. Participants who took advantage of this feature secured larger token allocations than anticipated. Additionally, refunds provided in SQR tokens, which have appreciated in value since the sale, further enhanced overall returns. STORM tokens have also been trading at 2 to 3.5 times the presale price in the OTC market, highlighting the project’s value and rewarding early investors with strong returns.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson