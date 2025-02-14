Lumoz Deploys DeepSeek, Empowering Ecosystem To Launch AI Models

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lumoz has deployed and is running DeepSeek, with plans to open its AI computing market protocol standard this year, launch dozens of AI models across various sectors, and create a decentralized AI app store.

Modular compute layer and Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform Lumoz announced its support for the AI model DeepSeek, enabling decentralized computing power to drive advancements in AI technology.

Currently, the Lumoz chain has successfully deployed and is running the open-source DeepSeek model, demonstrating the technical feasibility of its decentralized computing network. Over 80% of inference requests are completed within 3 seconds, with unit costs only 12% of those on centralized platforms.

In 2025, Lumoz plans to launch its AI computing market protocol standard, allowing developers to easily integrate into its computing network. The platform intends to introduce numerous AI models across various sectors, creating a decentralized AI app store.

Through this integration, developers can deploy AI models without needing to invest in infrastructure and access powerful computing resources on demand. Compute node operators can monetize idle GPUs and participate in the AI market, while enterprise users will benefit from secure, affordable, and reliable AI services.

Lumoz’s Solution To AI Industry Crisis: A Distributed Computing Network And Blockchain Foundation

The AI industry is currently facing challenges related to centralization, cost, and privacy. Key concerns include the vulnerabilities of centralized systems, the high costs of computing, and the growing trust issues around data privacy. Lumoz addresses these issues by building an elastic computing network that connects tens of thousands of global compute nodes. Utilizing blockchain technology, it facilitates the transparent scheduling and value transfer of computing resources, offering three core benefits for AI developers and users.

Each compute node on the Lumoz chain operates independently as a GPU computing unit, with AI inference tasks allocated automatically via smart contracts. If one node fails, the system switches to another available node in milliseconds, ensuring continuous service. The open-source DeepSeek model has achieved 99.99% availability with this setup, completely eliminating the risks associated with “single points of failure.”

Lumoz aggregates idle GPU resources from miners, data centers, and individual contributors. Through a dynamic bidding system, it drastically reduces computing costs to just a fraction (one-tenth) of traditional cloud services. Developers can access advanced models like DeepSeek nearly for free, and individual users can access AI services without barriers, fostering the growth of AI applications in long-tail scenarios.

The platform employs zero-knowledge (ZK) computations to ensure that user data is encrypted throughout the entire process, preventing computing nodes from accessing raw information. All interaction records are stored in decentralized storage, eliminating risks of data tampering or leakage. As a result, users regain full control over their own data.

Lumoz, a modular hashing power layer, and ZK RaaS platform provides computational resources for Rollups, ZK machine learning (ZK-ML), and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification, utilizing PoW mining mechanisms. In the first half of this year, the company successfully completed its Pre-A and strategic financing rounds, securing a total of $14 million from investors such as OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Polygon, and IDG Blockchain.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson