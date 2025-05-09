Lorenzo Protocol Evolves Into Institutional-Grade On-Chain Asset Management Platform With New Upgrade

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lorenzo Protocol has introduced the Financial Abstraction Layer as a strategic upgrade, now focused on delivering real yield and institutional-grade solutions through tokenized financial products.

Bitcoin liquid restaking platform, Lorenzo Protocol introduced the Financial Abstraction Layer as a strategic upgrade to enhance its core infrastructure and drive the next phase of growth. This upgrade signifies a shift toward a sustainable long-term business model, focused on providing real yield and institutional-grade solutions via tokenized financial products.

With this upgrade, Lorenzo has evolved into an institutional-grade on-chain asset management platform that focuses on tokenizing centralized finance (CeFi) products and integrating them into decentralized finance (DeFi). Central to this development is the Financial Abstraction Layer, an infrastructure layer that offers composable and verifiable yield modules designed for financial access platforms such as neobanks, PayFi applications, wallets, real-world asset (RWA) platforms, and decentralized financial AI (DeFAI) projects.

Lorenzo functions similarly to an on-chain investment bank. On one side, it sources capital in forms like Bitcoin and stablecoins; on the other, it connects to yield-generating strategies such as staking, arbitrage, and quantitative trading. These strategies are then packaged into standardized yield products, enabling easy integration by wallets, PayFi applications, or RWA platforms. Essentially, Lorenzo serves as a modular financial issuance layer, allowing projects to connect to its vault system to launch yield products. Meanwhile, users can passively earn by allocating funds through integrated applications and receive yield tokens that represent the platform’s potential upside.

1/ After our @BinanceWallet IDO, we didn’t pause — we leveled up.



Lorenzo has evolved into an institutional-grade on-chain asset management platform, focused on tokenizing CeFi financial products and integrating them with DeFi.



At the heart of this evolution: The Financial… pic.twitter.com/8usxy1Tq0r — Lorenzo Protocol (@LorenzoProtocol) May 9, 2025

The Financial Abstraction Layer enables the use of CeFi strategies on-chain by converting custody, lending, and trading functions into simplified tokens that are accessible through standardized vaults and modular APIs. This system integrates real yield as a native feature within on-chain financial transactions such as payments, deposits, and transfers.

The Financial Abstraction Layer offers several benefits across different groups. For institutions and platforms, including wallets, payment applications, RWA platforms, and card issuers, it provides modular access to tailored financial structuring, yield strategies, settlement processes, and security frameworks. These entities can launch yield products without the need to develop financial logic or manage the underlying assets.

For developers and yield strategy providers, including quantitative funds, RWA issuers, and DeFi protocols, Lorenzo facilitates the tokenization and distribution of their strategies, helping increase assets under management and expand accessibility.

For PayFi projects, idle assets such as stablecoin reserves or crypto-backed card collateral can be deployed into high-yield vaults, effectively turning passive balances into productive, monetized flows. For users, the system ensures they can earn verifiable returns through their interactions with partner applications, requiring no active management. Additionally, through staking, referrals, and missions, community participants can also earn long-term upside by holding yield tokens and engaging with the ecosystem.

Versatile Use Cases Of Upgraded Lorenzo Platform: Enhancing Capital Efficiency Across Multiple Sectors

The upgraded platform can be utilized across various use cases, enhancing capital efficiency and streamlining financial strategies for different sectors. For PayFi products, card issuers or wallets that hold BTC or stablecoins as collateral can deploy this idle capital into Lorenzo’s vaults, improving capital efficiency and reducing costs. Additionally, users can optionally benefit from redistributed yield, creating a more attractive offering.

For RWA, Lorenzo vaults provide a way to stake low-yield RWA tokens, extract stablecoins through mechanisms such as Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), centralized exchanges (CEXs), or prime brokers, and then reinvest those stablecoins into higher-yield strategies. This approach effectively doubles potential returns, optimizing the asset management process.

In the DeFAI space, agents can leverage Lorenzo vaults as pre-built strategy layers to manage diversified portfolios, similar to how hedge funds operate, without the need to construct their own infrastructure. This feature enables seamless integration of sophisticated strategies without the technical overhead.

Finally, exchanges offering “earn” accounts can benefit from the platform by plugging idle balances into yield vaults, which are designed to offer institutional-grade logic without the associated risks of execution or custody. This integration provides exchanges with composable, verifiable yield products, helping them differentiate their offerings and generate returns for their users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson