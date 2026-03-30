Linea Pivots To RISC-V: How Ethereum’s Roadmap Is Forcing Layer-2 Teams To Choose Sides

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Linea is replacing three years of direct EVM arithmetization with a RISC-V architecture — trading hard-won specialization for modularity, performance, and alignment with Ethereum’s evolving proving roadmap.

Consensys’ zkEVM scaling solution Linea has announced it is abandoning three years of direct EVM arithmetization in favor of RISC-V architecture — a shift that reflects a broader realignment happening across Ethereum’s technical roadmap and raises pointed questions about the sustainability of highly specialized proving approaches in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

The decision marks a significant reversal for a project that had invested considerable resources into building one of the most rigorous proving systems in production, culminating in a specification exceeding a thousand pages. That document became a reference point for the wider ecosystem, and the depth of EVM knowledge accumulated in the process was, by any measure, exceptional. Yet the team concluded that the very thoroughness of that work had become an obstacle to progress. According to the announcement, each Ethereum protocol upgrade required rewriting constraint modules, and the tight coupling between system components made routine maintenance error-prone — leaving a world-class research team perpetually managing inherited complexity rather than advancing the frontier of what zero-knowledge proving systems can do.

That tension between depth and agility is not unique to Linea. Across the zkEVM landscape, teams have grappled with the fundamental difficulty of arithmetizing a virtual machine that was never designed with provability in mind. The EVM’s dynamic state model, irregular instruction set, and layered complexity were engineering choices made for entirely different reasons, and retrofitting a proving system around them has consistently proven costly. What Linea’s announcement makes explicit is that at some point the accumulation of specialized workarounds stops being a competitive advantage and starts being a liability — particularly when the underlying platform is itself evolving.

When Architectural Simplicity Becomes A Strategic Asset

The technical case for RISC-V centers on architectural simplicity. Where the EVM operates on a complex, dynamic state model, RISC-V offers roughly 40 instructions and 32 registers. That minimalism translates directly into proving performance: traces are narrower, can be constructed in real time, and allow proof generation to begin on chunks immediately rather than waiting for complete execution data. The practical consequence is a prover that can operate with lower latency and greater throughput — properties that matter significantly as Layer-2 networks compete on transaction costs and finality times.

The compatibility argument is equally compelling. Achieving Type-1 Ethereum equivalence through direct arithmetization would have required manually implementing Keccak, RLP encoding, and the Merkle Patricia Trie as constraint systems — an undertaking of considerable scope and fragility. With a RISC-V foundation, a standard EVM execution client can be compiled to a RISC-V binary and the compiler handles the translation automatically. Type-1 compatibility, previously a distant and expensive objective, becomes an architectural baseline rather than an engineering milestone. For enterprise users and developers building on Linea, that equivalence removes a meaningful category of integration risk.

The strategic dimension may ultimately matter as much as the technical one. The Ethereum Foundation has signaled its own commitment to RISC-V, and Linea’s team reportedly concluded that persisting with direct EVM arithmetization would have meant diverging from the Layer-1 roadmap at precisely the moment when alignment with it carries the most consequence. Discussions around enshrined rollups — the prospect of rollup infrastructure being natively recognized and supported at the protocol level — make the question of architectural compatibility with Ethereum’s proving layer far more than academic. A proving system built on a foundation the Ethereum Foundation is actively moving away from faces an uncertain future regardless of its technical merits in isolation.

Our cryptographic researcher @alexand_belling revealed yesterday at @eth_proofs that Linea is moving to RISC-V.



After 3 years of directly arithmetizing the EVM, producing a 1000+ page spec and one of the most rigorous proving system in production, we’re changing course.



Here’s… pic.twitter.com/jXIF5mZaPT — Linea.eth (@LineaBuild) March 29, 2026

Continuity, Modularity, And The Case For Open Infrastructure

What the transition preserves is arguably as notable as what it changes. zkC, the team’s constraint-native language, will be used to write the RISC-V virtual machine itself, meaning years of investment in that tooling carries directly forward. Vortex and Arcane, the proving and aggregation stack, are described as architecture-independent and will remain intact. Formal verification support is being designed in from the outset, with constraints intended to be exportable to proof assistants such as Lean — a design choice that reflects a maturation in how the industry thinks about the long-term trustworthiness of cryptographic infrastructure. The new architecture is also described as genuinely modular, with each layer independently benchmarkable, auditable, and replaceable without cascading rewrites elsewhere in the stack.

That modularity deserves particular attention because it addresses one of the more persistent criticisms of tightly integrated zkEVM systems: that optimizing one component inevitably disturbs others, creating a ceiling on how fast performance can be improved. A prover team that can push optimizations without touching arithmetization, or integrate a superior hashing scheme without triggering rewrites across dependent modules, operates under fundamentally different constraints than one managing a monolithic stack. The compounding effect of that flexibility over multiple development cycles could prove as significant as any single performance improvement.

The broader implication concerns ecosystem accessibility and long-term governance. Direct EVM arithmetization was, by its nature, auditable only by those with deep cryptographic expertise — a limitation that constrained external review, slowed community contribution, and concentrated critical knowledge within a small group of specialists. RISC-V, as a widely documented and extensively taught instruction set with decades of tooling behind it, opens the proving stack to a substantially larger pool of developers and researchers.

The announcement frames this explicitly as a move toward infrastructure that can outlive any single team — a modular, standards-based architecture subject to broad scrutiny rather than specialist gatekeeping. In an industry that has learned hard lessons about the risks of opaque, underdocumented systems, that is not a trivial consideration.

Whether the pivot pays off will depend on execution speed and how cohesively the broader ecosystem converges around the same architectural foundation. Linea enters the transition with genuine advantages: a production system already shipped, full-stack ownership spanning execution client, consensus layer, ZK prover, and gateway, and a team with accumulated proving experience that applies directly to the new target.

The question is whether that experience compounds quickly enough to offset the cost of rebuilding core infrastructure while the competitive landscape continues to move. What is clear is that the decision reflects a calculated and deliberate wager — that expertise redirected toward a simpler, more tractable architecture will advance faster than continued refinement of an approach the rest of the ecosystem is leaving behind.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

