Lido’s stVaults Launch On Ethereum Mainnet, Enabling Builders To Deploy Custom Staking Products

In Brief Lido has launched stVaults on Ethereum mainnet, a modular staking framework that allows Layer 2 networks, institutional operators, and developers to deploy customized staking products using Lido’s shared infrastructure, liquidity, and integrations.

Lido contributors have launched stVaults on Ethereum mainnet, a new staking framework that allows external teams to access Lido’s staking infrastructure, liquidity, and integrations. These isolated staking environments enable custom validator configurations and, optionally, stETH issuance, offering developers a way to deploy tailored staking products without building infrastructure from scratch.

stVaults operate alongside Lido’s existing Core Protocol, maintaining its standard functions while opening opportunities for more specialized staking setups. This includes institutional-grade configurations, vaults optimized for DeFi rewards, and designs compatible with other protocols, all leveraging Lido’s established liquidity and ecosystem integrations.

The launch reflects a broader shift in Ethereum staking toward modular, purpose-built products that can scale alongside the network. Institutional interest is growing, with products such as VanEck’s proposed Lido Staked ETH ETF and WisdomTree’s stETH-backed ETP highlighting the integration of liquid staking into traditional financial offerings.

“stVaults show how Ethereum staking is evolving. Different users now need different setups. That includes L2s integrating staking at the infrastructure level and institutions requiring dedicated configurations,” said Isidoros Passadis, Chief of Staking at Lido Labs Foundation, in a written statement. “With stVaults, the Lido protocol can support these needs within a single framework while maintaining the liquidity and transparency that stETH is known for,” he added.

Lido’s stVaults Expand Across Layer 2, Institutional, And Application Ecosystems

At launch, stVaults are being deployed across Layer 2 networks, professional node operators, institutional staking providers, and application developers, with initial conservative limits to ensure stable performance before wider adoption.

For Layer 2 platforms, stVaults enable protocol-level staking integration. Linea has implemented this through its Linea Yield Boost program, which stakes bridged ETH via stVaults and channels rewards to liquidity providers and ecosystem incentives while keeping ETH fully usable on the network.

“Linea is the first L2 to use Lido’s stVaults to turn bridged ETH into productive capital at the protocol level,” said Declan Fox, Head of Linea, in a written statement. “Our mission is to make Linea the best place for ETH capital, and this integration furthers that vision. Users don’t need to change anything – they keep using ETH as they always have, while the network moves toward a durable, yield-native economy,” he added.

Professional node operators are leveraging stVaults to run staking products on their own validator infrastructure while maintaining access to shared liquidity. Early deployments from operators such as P2P.org, Chorus One, Pier Two, and Sentora (with Kiln) demonstrate configurations designed for institutional needs and specialized staking strategies.

“Ethereum staking is moving beyond generic delegation toward more clearly defined validator environments. stVaults make that evolution practical,” said Artemiy Parshakov, VP of Institutions at P2P.org, in a written statement. “They allow operators like P2P.org to run dedicated, institution-ready validator configurations with explicit accountability and operational separation, while ensuring stake remains connected to stETH’s shared liquidity and redemption layer rather than being fragmented into isolated pools. That structure supports greater participation and specialization without compromising transparency, resilience, or Ethereum’s long-term network health,” he added.

Institutional staking setups benefit from stVaults’ support for asset segregation, traceability, and operational clarity while retaining on-chain transparency. Providers including Solstice, Twinstake, Northstake, and Everstake are deploying isolated stVault environments to meet institutional requirements.

“As institutional participation in Ethereum staking grows, segregation, traceability, and operational clarity are no longer optional. stVaults give us the ability to deliver dedicated, institution-grade staking environments on-chain while remaining fully connected to Lido’s shared liquidity and transparency,” said Marcus Maute, Managing Director of Solstice Staking, in a written statement. “

“This is a meaningful step forward in making Ethereum staking compatible with regulated financial products,” he added.

Application developers can use stVaults to offer staking products without managing their own infrastructure. Nansen, for example, is deploying stVaults to combine base staking with stETH-based DeFi strategies, transparent reward attribution, and AI-integrated analytics.

“Lido V3 stVaults let us bring Ethereum staking into Nansen with the same high-performance standards we operate across other networks,” said Alexander Svanevik, CEO of Nansen, in a written statement. “Performance is the baseline. What excites us is everything we can offer around it – transparent, attributable staking, deep on-chain analytics, and AI-native integration with trading and automation so users get a more holistic on-chain experience and can earn additional benefits, including Nansen Points and Permissionless Rewards, simply by staking,” he added.

Collectively, these deployments illustrate how stVaults extend Lido from a single staking product into shared staking infrastructure, supporting multiple staking models in parallel while preserving liquidity, transparency, and network resilience.

