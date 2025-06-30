Kadena Unveils Chainweb EVM Testnet At EthCC Main Stage

In Brief Kadena has launched its Chainweb EVM testnet and developer portal alongside a $50 million grant program, offering a scalable, secure, multi-chain Layer 1 platform and providing an alternative to Layer 2 rollups.

Public Layer 1 blockchain operating on a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, Kadena announced at the main stage of EthCC the launch of its Chainweb EVM testnet and the opening of the Chainweb EVM Developer Portal for general developer access. This development, introduced alongside the unveiling of Kadena’s $50 million grant program, reflects the network’s broader initiative to provide an EVM-compatible, multi-chain architecture designed to serve as a decentralized alternative to Layer 2 rollup solutions.

The current iteration of the testnet consists of five independent Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains operating simultaneously under Kadena’s Chainweb consensus framework. Each chain benefits from merge-mined security comparable to that of Bitcoin while supporting native interoperability for cross-chain communication. This configuration enables developers to deploy Solidity-based smart contracts on any Chainweb EVM chain and seamlessly transfer assets or liquidity between chains with the simplicity of standard token transfers on a single chain.

At this stage, more than 50 projects have formally committed to launching on the Chainweb EVM network, and over 200 developers are actively engaged in building applications on the testnet. The participant base includes established decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, infrastructure providers, and gaming protocols such as Sushiswap, LayerZero, Stargate, Minterest, Eonian, Dexalot, Meta Lend, and Espotz. The list of collaborators is expected to continue expanding as the Chainweb EVM testnet evolves.

“Chainweb EVM eliminates the false choice developers have been forced to make. You don’t need to sacrifice security for scalability or build on centralized sequencers to get performance. Over the next few years, developers building serious financial applications will realize they can have parallel processing at Layer 1 with proof-of-work security,” said Stuart Popejoy, Kadena co-founder and CEO, to Mpost. “No more complicated Layer 2 infrastructure, no more week-long finality periods—just scalable, decentralized infrastructure that can actually handle institutional workloads,” he added.

Chainweb EVM is designed to attract the largest segment of Web3 developers who are proficient in Solidity by enabling them to build directly on the Kadena network. To facilitate this process, Kadena’s engineering team has released open-source tools, accessible network endpoints, and a faucet for distributing testnet KDA tokens. The Chainweb EVM Developer Portal consolidates essential resources such as documentation, example repositories, support channels, and detailed information about the grant program.

Interest in Chainweb EVM has been strong even before the official testnet launch. Kadena is collaborating with a select group of prominent partners across the decentralized finance (DeFi), infrastructure, and gaming sectors, who have committed to deploying pilot smart contracts on the testnet in the coming weeks. These early adopters include projects focused on cross-chain automated market makers (AMMs), liquidity routing, stablecoin management, high-throughput non-fungible token (NFT) and gaming platforms, as well as oracle providers integrating Chainweb checkpoints into their data feeds.

Through these initial partnerships, Chainweb EVM seeks to demonstrate Kadena’s vision that developers will benefit from a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain with built-in cross-chain functionality, offering a more efficient alternative to the currently fragmented rollup ecosystems. While rollups provide temporary solutions to Ethereum’s congestion, they often depend on centralized sequencers, face bridge-related security risks, and involve complex fraud-proof mechanisms.

Chainweb EVM addresses scalability at the foundational layer by adding new chains that increase throughput in a linear fashion while maintaining proof-of-work security. Native Merkle-proof transfers enable instant asset movement between chains without relying on external bridges. Parallel transaction execution keeps gas fees low, even during periods of high demand, and distributed mining removes the bottleneck associated with single sequencers.

These combined features position Chainweb EVM as a Layer 1 solution that delivers the advantages typically associated with Layer 2 scaling approaches but without their inherent compromises.

Kadena Launches $50M Grant Program To Accelerate Chainweb EVM Development And Foster Scalable, Decentralized Web3 Infrastructure

Kadena has introduced a $50 million grant initiative aimed at accelerating development, with fifty percent of the funds specifically allocated to projects focused on Chainweb EVM. The grant program offers non-dilutive financial support, technical guidance, assistance with market entry, and security assessment services. Applications are evaluated continuously, and selected teams participate in a funding process based on the achievement of predefined milestones.

“Capital alone isn’t enough; developers need sustainable infrastructure,” said Stuart Popejoy. “Our grant program underwrites builders who share our vision that a truly decentralized, highly scalable EVM can unlock mainstream adoption,” he added.

With the launch announced today, Kadena encourages Solidity developers, auditors, tool creators, and protocol architects to deploy smart contracts, evaluate the robustness of cross-chain transfers, and provide feedback. Resources such as testnet documentation, network RPC endpoints, and faucet access can be found in the Chainweb EVM Developer Portal.

Development efforts are continuing, with the mainnet planned to include a greater number of EVM chains, enhanced indexer capabilities, performance monitoring dashboards, and built-in support for cross-chain transfers, establishing a foundation for the advancement of decentralized web technologies.

