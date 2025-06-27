June’s Game‑Changing Crypto Alliances: From UNICEF And Bitget To Chainlink And Mastercard

In Brief June’s third wave of crypto partnerships highlights growing real-world adoption, with collaborations across education, sports, finance, and payments, advancing Web3 utility and expanding crypto’s reach globally.

June’s third wave of crypto partnerships demonstrates real-world momentum, from Bitget’s global educational alliance with UNICEF, Juventus’s sleeve deal with WhiteBit, to Chainlink and Mastercard enabling on‑chain crypto card purchases. These collaborations are unlocking Web3 utility across education, sports, travel, finance, and regulatory frameworks worldwide.

Bitget and UNICEF Join Forces to Deliver Blockchain Skills to 300,000 Youths

Bitget has officially partnered with UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition in a bold new initiative to provide digital and blockchain education to 300,000 young people across eight countries in 2025. The collaboration introduces the first blockchain module into UNICEF’s STEAM curriculum and reinforces shared goals around inclusion, innovation, and gender equality.

UNICEF representatives emphasized the trust-based framework behind such partnerships. Transparency, particularly blockchain’s ability to trace fund flows, was cited as a key factor in selecting Bitget. Officials noted that although public skepticism around crypto exists, strong contractual safeguards and clear ethical standards enable responsible engagement.

A major challenge in this collaboration lies in making blockchain education accessible to children and communities unfamiliar with the technology. To overcome this, the program will prioritize simple, inclusive language and open-source digital tools aligned with the Digital Public Goods (DPG) standard.

The initiative places a particular focus on empowering adolescent girls, who often face systemic exclusion from digital spaces. Bitget’s participation helps close this gap, offering hands-on blockchain exposure in regions where traditional infrastructure may be lacking but mobile connectivity is strong.

UNICEF clarified that while it partners with organizations—not products—Bitget’s role directly supports its long-term goals of digital inclusion and youth empowerment.

FalconX Joins Crypto.com’s Lynq Network to Advance Institutional Crypto Settlement

FalconX has joined Crypto.com, Galaxy, and Wintermute as a launch partner for Lynq, a blockchain-based settlement network aimed at serving institutional players in digital assets. Developed in collaboration with Arca Labs, Tassat Group, and tZERO Group, Lynq is designed to provide a compliant, risk-aware settlement infrastructure for the evolving crypto finance space.

As part of the partnership, FalconX—known for over $1.5 trillion in executed trading volume—will serve as both a participant and liquidity provider on the Lynq platform. The move signals growing institutional demand for secure and cost-efficient on-chain settlements, particularly as regulatory clarity improves globally.

Unlike traditional settlement processes, Lynq eliminates transaction fees and provides access at no cost, generating revenue by sharing in portfolio interest. This innovative model addresses key institutional concerns: counterparty risk, regulatory complexity, and real-time execution.

Lynq joins a growing field of blockchain settlement platforms such as JPMorgan’s Kinexys and DTCC’s Project Ion. Yet its partnership-driven approach and integration of tokenized equities—like DeFi Dev Corp’s DFDVx stock—sets it apart.

With final testing now underway, the platform positions itself as a next-generation infrastructure layer for financial institutions looking to bridge traditional markets and the blockchain economy.

Ledger Teams Up with San Antonio Spurs in Latest Crypto Sports Comeback

Hardware wallet maker Ledger has announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with the San Antonio Spurs, marking another major move in the revival of crypto sports partnerships. Under the agreement, the Spurs will feature Ledger-branded jersey patches, while the Paris-based company will also play a key role in expanding the NBA team’s community engagement in France.

“This isn’t just about branding—we’re onboarding the next generation of sovereign individuals,” said Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, emphasizing the strategic alignment between Ledger’s U.S. market ambitions and the Spurs’ growing international appeal, especially through French star Victor Wembanyama.

The deal reflects a broader rebound in crypto-sports marketing. After a dip following the FTX collapse in 2022, crypto sponsorship spending has surged, growing 20% to $565 million for the 2024–25 season. Uniform branding like this one now makes up 37% of all crypto sports deals, according to SportQuake.

Ledger joins a wave of crypto firms reentering the sports arena, following Tether’s stake in Juventus and Gate.io’s Formula One sponsorship. By partnering with the Spurs, Ledger signals that crypto’s intersection with popular culture is not only alive—it’s gaining serious momentum again.

Kraken and DeFi Development Launch On-Chain Stocks with Solana and xStocks

Crypto exchange Kraken has partnered with DeFi Development (DFDV) to launch tokenized stocks on the Solana blockchain, beginning with DFDV’s own publicly traded equity. The stock, listed under the ticker DFDVx, will be part of Kraken’s upcoming xStocks platform—alongside tech giants like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in merging traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). Through xStocks, tokenized equities like DFDVx will be available for on-chain trading, offering a new level of composability and programmability to equity markets. Developers, institutions, and protocols will now be able to integrate these assets directly into DeFi tools and infrastructure.

“We view the tokenization of our stock as a DeFi lego block,” said Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development. “This unlocks the next phase of innovation—where equity ownership becomes interoperable with the broader DeFi ecosystem.”

Kraken’s Val Gui, GM of xStocks, confirmed the move meets rising demand from crypto users seeking on-chain access to real-world assets (RWAs). With no transaction fees and free network access, xStocks represents a user-friendly entry point for institutional-grade tokenized assets.

As the appetite for RWAs grows, this collaboration could help redefine how investors engage with both traditional equity and blockchain-based finance.

Bitget Teams Up with MotoGP for High-Speed Crypto Integration

Leading crypto exchange Bitget has announced a regional partnership with MotoGP, marking another bold move to blend blockchain with global sports. The collaboration spans four Grand Prix events in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Indonesia throughout the 2025 season.

The campaign kicked off at the iconic Mugello circuit during the Italian Grand Prix, featuring on-track activations, immersive VIP experiences, and exclusive content. At the heart of the initiative is three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, now serving as an ambassador for Bitget.

Bitget’s strategy is clear: bring the precision of engineering on the racetrack into the world of algorithmic trading. With over 120 million users and daily trading volumes exceeding $20 billion, Bitget continues to expand its presence through high-profile partnerships, including Lionel Messi, Juventus, and LALIGA.

“This partnership is about making milliseconds matter—on the track and in trading,” said Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. “Success in both worlds demands sharp decisions and fearless execution.”

MotoGP CCO Dan Rossomondo echoed the sentiment, citing shared values of precision, innovation, and speed.

The Bitget–MotoGP alliance underscores how sports and Web3 continue to merge, offering fans a dynamic way to engage with crypto beyond traditional finance.

Chainlink and Mastercard Unite to Bring Crypto On-Chain Payments to the Masses

Chainlink has partnered with Mastercard to enable global payment cardholders to buy crypto assets directly on-chain via seamless fiat-to-crypto conversions. Powered by Chainlink’s secure interoperability and Mastercard’s extensive payments network, this collaboration aims to remove barriers to accessing decentralized finance.

The service is supported by zerohash, providing on-chain liquidity and smart contract execution, along with additional infrastructure from Shift4 Payments, Swapper Finance, and XSwap—all leveraging the Uniswap protocol. Together, these technologies facilitate compliant, user-friendly crypto purchases and swaps through familiar payment channels.

Chainlink’s mission to bridge traditional finance and DeFi perfectly complements Mastercard’s goal to unify on-chain commerce with off-chain transactions, unlocking new possibilities for mainstream crypto adoption.

This partnership promises a unified, compliant, and intuitive experience for millions of Mastercard users worldwide, making crypto buying as straightforward as any card payment. It also opens the door for a vast pool of previously hard-to-access capital to flow into on-chain transactions.

As decentralized finance gains momentum, alliances like this are crucial in merging crypto-native tech with everyday usability, driving the next generation of on-chain commerce.

