IonQ And KISTI Finalize Agreement To Deploy 100-Qubit Quantum System In South Korea

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief IonQ is continuing its partnership with KISTI to deliver a 100-qubit Tempo quantum system, integrating it into South Korea’s HANGANG supercomputer to advance hybrid quantum-classical research and national innovation initiatives.

Quantum company IonQ announced the continuation of its strategic collaboration with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) and confirmed the upcoming delivery of a 100-qubit IonQ Tempo quantum system. This agreement represents a step in the development of South Korea’s National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence.

As part of the partnership, IonQ will provide its next-generation Tempo 100 system to support KISTI’s hybrid quantum-classical research programs. The system will be integrated into KISTI-6, also known as “HANKANG,” the country’s largest high-performance computing cluster, creating South Korea’s first on-site hybrid quantum-classical computing environment. The cluster will be accessible via a secure private cloud, allowing remote access for researchers, academic institutions, and enterprise users across the country.

IonQ To Deploy Advanced 100-Qubit Quantum Systems At South Korea’s KISTI

IonQ described the collaboration with South Korea as a pivotal step, with Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi noting that deploying the company’s most advanced quantum systems addresses some of the nation’s key research and innovation challenges. He added that the partnership with KISTI would provide the infrastructure, algorithms, and expertise necessary to generate long-term technological and economic value from IonQ’s quantum computers.

KISTI is set to lead the development and operation of a quantum computing service and research platform aimed at supporting both academic and enterprise applications. IonQ has been named as the primary quantum technology provider for the initiative, alongside Megazone Cloud, a major South Korean cloud service and infrastructure provider.

Dr. Sik Lee, President of KISTI, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating that integrating IonQ’s quantum systems into the next-generation national flagship supercomputer, HANGANG, would advance quantum computing in South Korea and enable research and innovation across sectors including healthcare, finance, and materials science.

The partnership aligns with IonQ’s broader expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes prior collaborations with Japan’s AIST and Toyota Tsusho, as well as engagements in South Korea with SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Company, Intellian Technologies, and leading universities such as Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

