Injective And Squaretower Roll Out First Onchain Derivatives Market For NVIDIA GPUs

In Brief Injective and Squaretower have launched the first onchain market for NVIDIA H100 GPU rental rates, turning AI compute infrastructure into a tradable asset class.

Blockchain platform focused on financial applications, Injective introduced the first onchain marketplace for tokenized rental rates of NVIDIA H100 GPUs, establishing a new category of assets in decentralized trading. Supported by Squaretower, this system allows the onchain exchange of hourly rental prices for NVIDIA’s H100 GPU, a critical resource for advanced artificial intelligence workloads.

The NVIDIA H100 GPU, regarded as one of the company’s most advanced processors, is designed for large-scale computing, deep learning, and generative AI. It serves as the backbone for training and running large language models, handling complex inference and training processes. With features such as the Transformer Engine and NVLink, the H100 has become a key component in modern AI infrastructure and is widely utilized by enterprises, cloud services, and research institutions worldwide.

The creation of the onchain market for H100 rental rates was carried out in partnership with Squaretower, a developer of compute-related markets. Squaretower’s decentralized oracle supplies an hourly price feed that reflects the real-time cost of accessing H100 GPUs from leading compute providers. This mechanism introduces direct exposure to GPU rental market conditions onchain.

By converting GPU pricing into tradable onchain assets, Injective and Squaretower are enabling the tokenization of essential infrastructure, turning it into liquid financial instruments. This marks the first instance where AI compute hardware is represented in this way, offering new opportunities for market speculation, hedging strategies, and decentralized finance innovation. The H100-hour perpetual market creates a novel financial primitive at the intersection of AI and blockchain, accessible to both developers seeking cost stability and traders pursuing new investment avenues.

Injective Expands AI-Driven Finance With Onchain Innovation And Web3 Infrastructure

Injective is an interoperable layer-one blockchain designed with a focus on high speed and optimization for Web3 financial applications. It offers developers modular plug-and-play components that facilitate the creation of decentralized applications, while its native token, INJ, underpins activity across the ecosystem. Originally incubated by Binance, Injective is supported by major investors including Jump Crypto, Pantera, and Mark Cuban.

The protocol’s involvement in AI continues to expand. In addition to introducing the first perpetual market for GPU rental pricing, Injective is developing infrastructure aimed at supporting AI-driven finance. Its iBuild platform enables the creation of decentralized financial applications through natural language prompts, reducing technical barriers and encouraging broader participation. Alongside this, the iAgent SDK, now in its 2.0 release, provides a framework for deploying autonomous AI agents onchain, with applications ranging from predictive modeling and automated trading to document processing, collaborative systems, and multi-chain execution.

Injective has also established itself as the first blockchain network to deliver decentralized access to NVIDIA stock, offering onchain exposure to one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence. Through these developments, Injective is positioning itself at the intersection of AI and decentralized finance, working toward a landscape where infrastructure, intelligence, and accessibility are seamlessly connected.

