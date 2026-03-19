Inflectiv Introduces AVP To Standardize Secure Credential Management For AI Agents

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Inflectiv has released the Agent Vault Protocol, an open-source standard that enables secure, controlled, and auditable access to credentials for AI agents across different frameworks.

Intelligence layer for AI agents Inflectiv released the Agent Vault Protocol (AVP) as an open-source standard aimed at defining how AI agents interact with credentials and system secrets. The protocol enables developers to control access permissions for each agent, monitor credential usage in real time, and revoke access when necessary, while remaining compatible with multiple frameworks.

The development of the protocol emerged from operational challenges encountered during scaling. After Inflectiv expanded to more than 4,600 production agents managing and updating over 6,000 structured datasets, credential management became a recurring issue.

In many current systems, agents automatically inherit full access to the host environment, which results in exposure to all stored credentials. This access is often neither restricted nor logged, and in some cases exceeds the level of access granted to human users. Security concerns have already been identified in this area, with research published in December 2025 highlighting more than 30 vulnerabilities in AI coding tools, including instances of credential exposure through prompt injection attacks.

Agent Vault Protocol Establishes Local-First Credential Control And Revocable Access Model

Widely used frameworks such as LangChain, CrewAI, AutoGPT, Cursor, Claude Code, and Codex support large-scale agent deployments, yet no unified standard has been established for managing credential access. AVP introduces a local-first architecture in which credentials remain encrypted on the user’s device, access is denied by default unless explicitly authorized, and all access events are recorded prior to execution. Agents operate within controlled sessions that can be terminated at any time.

The protocol is designed to be lightweight, with its core implementation contained within fewer than 50 lines of code, allowing it to be integrated into existing systems and frameworks. It is positioned as part of a broader infrastructure developed by Inflectiv to support agent-based systems that can securely operate while generating, exchanging, and monetizing structured data. AVP serves as the security component that underpins this broader architecture.

“We built AVP because the security model for AI agents didn’t exist,” said David Arnež, co-founder of Inflectiv in a written statement. “Agents were inheriting full system access by default. AVP defines a standard for scoping, auditing, and revoking that access so teams can deploy agents safely at scale. If agents are going to run real infrastructure, they need a real security model,” he added.

Inflectiv has released AVP under the MIT license, with the protocol already deployed across thousands of agents within its own platform. It is designed to be implemented independently by any framework, platform, or enterprise environment. AVP is also available as a skill within OpenClaw, enabling agents to operate within controlled credential environments without requiring additional infrastructure.

Version 1.0 of AVP is currently available, along with a reference implementation and command-line interface tool accessible at agentvaultprotocol.org.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

