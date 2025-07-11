IBW 2025 Sets New Benchmarks With Global Web3 Leadership, AI Agent Integration, And RWA Advancements

In Brief IBW 2025 brought together thousands of global Web3 professionals, featuring discussions on blockchain, AI, RWA tokenization, regulatory developments, and investment opportunities, highlighting Türkiye’s growing role in the crypto ecosystem.

Marketing, public relations, and events agency focused on the cryptocurrency sector, EAK Digital reported the successful execution of the fourth and largest edition of its signature event, Istanbul Blockchain Week. The conference took place on June 26–27, 2025, at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel, and attracted thousands of participants from across the global Web3 ecosystem. The two-day gathering featured discussions, announcements, and networking opportunities, reflecting Türkiye’s growing significance in the evolving blockchain landscape.

The agenda included keynote addresses, panel discussions, roundtables, and workshops, all aimed at fostering active participation and in-depth conversation on a broad range of subjects. These included stablecoins, tokenization of real-world assets, digital asset exchanges, investment strategies, AI-driven agents, blockchain-based gaming, regulatory developments, and other emerging areas of interest.

Among the featured speakers were Mehmet Çamır, Chairman of OKX TR; Justin Sun, CEO of Tron; Daniele Sestagalli, CEO of HeyAnon and WAGMI; Onur Güven, CEO of Garanti BBVA Digital Assets; John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games; Aaron Teng, CEO of Igloo Asia (Pudgy Penguins); and Marco Dal Lago, Vice President of Global Expansion at Tether. The event also welcomed representatives from prominent venture capital firms, founders of blockchain-related startups, legal professionals specializing in cryptocurrency regulation, developers, and industry influencers.

“By bringing together a global community of thousands of builders and innovators shaping the future of Web3, Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 created a truly unforgettable experience. The two-day event showcased how the ecosystem is not just growing, but also maturing with purpose. We are proud to have created a platform that delivers real impact and signals the next wave of technological innovation,” said Erhan Korhaliller, CEO of EAK Digital and founder of Istanbul Blockchain Week, in a written statement. “This was the fourth and largest edition of Istanbul Blockchain Week to date, featuring several new additions compared to previous years, including DeFiCon Istanbul, the RWA Builders Summit, and a fresh approach to the original Web3 event BlockDown Festival, which introduced an AI agent-led music experience,” he added.

IBW Highlights Türkiye’s Role In Web3 Innovation, AI-Driven DeFi, And Stablecoin Infrastructure Development

Justin Sun provided an overview of Tron’s position as a global leader in stablecoin infrastructure, emphasizing ongoing progress in regulatory compliance, institutional collaboration, and real-world application, with a particular focus on developments in Türkiye. Mehmet Çamır, Chairman of OKX TR, addressed the increasing relevance of regulatory frameworks in emerging markets such as Türkiye, where approximately 14 million retail investors are currently engaged in cryptocurrency trading.

Ali İhsan Güngör, Executive Vice Chairman of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu), announced the forthcoming launch of an e-investor platform integrated with the Central Registry Agency (MKK). This platform will allow investors to access and verify their cryptocurrency asset holdings across multiple regulated entities via the national e-Government portal, enhancing legal protections and offering regulatory authorities improved access to data.

Güngör also noted that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) fall outside the current scope of capital markets regulation. Service providers offering NFTs must clearly communicate to users that these assets are unregulated and must list them separately from regulated products.

Christian Thompson, Managing Director at Sui Foundation, introduced a new educational initiative at Istanbul Blockchain Week. This program aims to train between 2,000 and 4,000 developers in Türkiye over the next 12 to 18 months through a dedicated boot camp format.

“I feel Türkiye in particular breeds a lot of engineers, and they are good. There is a lot of innovation that happens on the entrepreneurial side. There are clearly a bunch of investors that are here as well. Most of those developers are Web2. And candidly, we need them in Web3,” said Christian Thompson.

John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games, commented on the Turkish market and Istanbul Blockchain Week: “The Turkish market is becoming a powerhouse in gaming in general. There are some really strong companies coming up here. We have a new FIFA game, and the Turkish market is quite strong for that too. There are mobile game fans, and a few football fans out here. So it is a green market,” said Linden. “At Istanbul Blockchain Week, the energy is high. It is packed. It is really well done. The stage is gorgeous. We are very happy to be part of it,” he added.

Kostas Chalkias, Co-founder and Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs, introduced emerging applications positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. These included tools for detecting misinformation, AI-assisted smart contract auditing processes, and blockchain-based identity verification systems.

Daniele Sestagalli, CEO of HeyAnon and WAGMI, discussed the role of HeyAnon—an AI agent designed to automate DeFi interactions—in reshaping traditional engagement models within decentralized financial ecosystems. The platform is intended to simplify the execution of advanced DeFi strategies for users.

Sestagalli also presented HUD, an AI-powered assistant for trading, which offers capabilities such as real-time wallet behavior analysis, automated technical evaluations, and personalized entry and exit strategies based on user-specific data. He underscored the importance of seamless AI-human collaboration aimed at improving usability without requiring users to switch between different software tools.

Daniele Sestagalli headlined DefaiCon Istanbul, a segment of the event dedicated to examining the integration of decentralized finance with autonomous AI agents. Expert-led discussions on intelligent agent networks and the evolution of next-generation DeFi protocols were conducted by key figures in the industry, including Vader, Founder of Vader AI; Michael Heinrich, Co-founder and CEO of 0G Labs; and Alberto Fernandez, Ecosystem and Partnerships Manager at Qubic, among others.

Exploring The Frontiers Of Innovation In Web3 And AI

BlockDown Festival, recognized as the first AI-agent-led festival globally and organized in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins, marked the opening of Istanbul Blockchain Week with an opening event on its first day. The festival integrated interactive AI components, highlighted aspects of Web3 culture, and featured performances by internationally recognized DJs, aiming to explore the intersection between technology, music, and digital experiences.

Dealflow Den, the primary investment matchmaking initiative of Istanbul Blockchain Week, drew participation from leading venture capital firms including Coinbase Ventures, Big Brain Holdings, Animoca Brands, Sigma Fund, and NewTribe Capital, among others. A select group of startups presented pitches during a dedicated session on June 27, with additional opportunities for founders to connect through structured networking activities such as one-on-one meetings and a dedicated VC After Hours gathering.

The RWA Builders Summit, also held on June 27, focused on critical developments in the space of real-world assets (RWAs), covering themes such as intellectual property, tokenized gold and other precious metals, the institutional outlook for RWAs, the evolution of stablecoins, and real estate. Stage discussions suggested a clear trajectory: as supporting infrastructure continues to mature and demand increases, RWAs are positioned to unlock new levels of liquidity and enhance accessibility for a broader investor base.

Speakers including Aaron Teng, CEO of Igloo Asia (Pudgy Penguins); Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable and Co-Founder of Somnia; John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games; and Garen Mehrabian, Co-Founder and COO of Public Masterpiece, contributed insights on intellectual property and RWA ownership within the Web3 context. Teng highlighted the principle of genuine ownership as a foundational element of cryptocurrency. The panel also addressed the functional utility of intellectual property, the role of community and distribution, and the growing importance of digital identity in applications that go beyond tokenization.

Istanbul Blockchain Week continues to be a central gathering for the global Web3 and cryptocurrency ecosystem, convening annually in a city known for its cultural heritage and strategic relevance. The event features a series of flagship programs—including DefaiCon, IstanHack, and the RWA Builders Summit—designed to explore emerging trends in decentralized finance and asset tokenization. Plans for the 2026 edition are already underway, with expectations for a larger and more expansive program.

