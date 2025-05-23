DefaiCon Istanbul To Lead DeFi And AI Agent Discussions At Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief EAK Digital revealed plans to host the upcoming DefaiCon event in Istanbul, featuring Hey Anon and WAGMI CEO Daniele Sesta as the main speakers.

Cryptocurrency marketing and public relations firm EAK Digital revealed plans to host the upcoming DefaiCon event in Istanbul, featuring Hey Anon and WAGMI CEO Daniele Sesta as the main speakers, building on the success of the previous event held in Dubai during Token2049.

Taking place on 26th of June 2025 at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Center as part of Istanbul Blockchain Week, DefaiCon Istanbul will explore the convergence of decentralised finance (DeFi) and autonomous AI agents – core pillars of the emerging agentic economy – where intelligent agent networks and next-gen DeFi protocols are reshaping finance, trading, governance, and on-chain decision-making.

As programmable finance, autonomous capital deployment, and intelligent coordination redefine the Web3 landscape, DefaiCon Istanbul will serve as the ultimate stage for founders, developers, and investors building at the frontier of decentralized finance and AI.

“As we expand beyond our Dubai debut, this DefaiCon edition will explore the rise of agentic economies, autonomous agent swarms, and the growing role of AI agents in shaping on-chain innovation,” said Erhan Korhaliller, Founder of Istanbul Blockchain Week and EAK Digital, in a written statement. “With Turkiye contributing some of the highest trading volumes in the world, Istanbul is the perfect setting to host these critical conversations and inspire the next wave of builders, thinkers, and investors,” he added.

DefaiCon Istanbul offers a front-row view of the future for DeFi developers, Traders, AI researchers, Web3 founders, and investors. The event features panels with DeFAI leaders, keynotes from agent economy pioneers, live demos, builder workshops, and exclusive networking with the minds shaping decentralized intelligence.

DefaiCon Dubai Attracts Over 3,000 Attendees, Showcasing Major Breakthroughs In DeFi And AI Agents

With over 3,000 attendees at its Dubai debut, DefaiCon has quickly become the go-to platform for groundbreaking announcements and product launches in the DeFAI space. Highlights included speakers from leading projects like Virtuals Protocol, ElizaOS, Vader AI, Cookie3 and many more. Major announcements took place such as Moxie’s autonomous trading agent Senpi and Oasis’ trustless AI agent WT3, alongside demos of innovations such as the Brevis ZK Coprocessor and DappRadar’s HiveMind, cementing DefaiCon as a launchpad for DeFi and AI agent breakthroughs.

Its return reflects the surging interest and investment in AI-driven finance and autonomous agents across the blockchain ecosystem.

Attendance at DefaiCon Istanbul is limited to those holding tickets for Istanbul Blockchain Week. Interested participants are encouraged to register promptly to ensure their place at this event focused on shaping the future of Web3. For more information and to RSVP, visit Lu.ma. A video recap of DefaiCon Dubai is also available for viewing.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson