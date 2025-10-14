Hyperwave Announces HWAVE Token Sale Through Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool On Hyperliquid

In Brief Hyperwave will conduct a community-focused HWAVE token sale via a Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool from October 16–20, with tokens becoming tradable shortly after.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Hyperwave, operating on the Hyperliquid blockchain, announced plans to conduct a sale of its HWAVE token. The token will be offered through a Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP), scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 16 at 1 p.m. UTC and conclude on Monday, October 20 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Tokens acquired during the LBP will become tradable within 24 hours after the event ends, coinciding with the opening of claims for S1 Wave Points participants. Exchange listings are expected to take place shortly after the sale concludes.

The project stated that this fundraising approach allows it to align with the principles of the Hyperliquid ecosystem by prioritizing community participation over venture capital funding.

According to the announcement, Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools are designed to facilitate equitable token distribution through Balancer on HyperEVM. The mechanism follows a model comparable to a Dutch Auction, in which the token price begins at a higher level and decreases progressively based on market demand. This format is intended to reduce the influence of automated trading bots and large investors, offering a more balanced purchasing environment.

The planned LBP timeline for HWAVE is as follows: the sale will start at 1 p.m. UTC on Thursday, October 16 and end at 1 p.m. UTC on Monday, October 20th, with claims opening at 1 p.m. UTC on Thursday, October 20. A total of 70 million HWAVE tokens, representing 7% of the total supply, will be available. Accepted payment tokens include WHYPE, hwHYPE, hwHLP, and USDC. Tokens obtained through Wave Points or the public sale will not be subject to vesting, while other allocations—covering Protocol Contributors, Swell DAO, and the Foundation—will unlock progressively over a 12–36 month period, each with defined cliff durations.

Hyperwave Prepares To Unveil HWAVE Tokenomics

Hyperwave positions itself as a decentralized finance platform with the ambition of becoming a comprehensive “DeFi SuperApp,” centered around the concept of a “House of Payments.” Its primary offerings include hwHLP, a liquid token that derives yield from the Hyperliquid market-making vault, and the forthcoming HWAVE governance token.

The protocol has recently launched hwHLP, designed to accumulate returns from the Hyperliquidity Provider vault, and has also introduced a new vault known as hwUSD. In addition, the project has indicated that detailed information regarding the HWAVE tokenomics will be released in the near future.

