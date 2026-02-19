Humanity Unveils Proof-Of-Trust Framework To Establish New Standard For Digital Verification

In Brief Humanity has introduced a new Proof of Trust framework to replace its earlier Proof of Humanity system, aiming to provide privacy‑preserving verification of user identity traits as AI‑driven synthetic activity increases across the internet.

Humanity, a technology startup developing what it describes as an internet‑wide trust layer, announced a major shift in its platform architecture with the transition from its original Proof of Humanity system to a broader framework called Proof of Trust. The new model is designed to let organizations verify user information without collecting, storing, or exposing sensitive personal data, positioning the protocol as a potential foundation for trust in an internet increasingly shaped by AI‑driven activity.

The upgrade comes amid rapid growth in synthetic identities, automated engagement, and large‑scale digital manipulation enabled by artificial intelligence. As the cost of generating convincing personas and coordinated behavior declines, long‑standing indicators of authenticity — including follower counts, engagement metrics, and verification badges — are becoming less reliable. Systems that assume real, accountable participation are facing mounting pressure.

Humanity’s earlier approach centered on confirming that each user was a unique, real individual through palm biometrics and zero‑knowledge proofs. Proof of Trust expands this model by enabling verifiable credentials tied to specific identity traits, allowing users to prove age, residency, education, employment, or compliance status without exposing underlying personal data. While Proof of Humanity established whether a user was real, the new framework is intended to verify a broader range of claims across integrated mobile and web applications.

“As AI transforms the internet from a network of people into a network of people and autonomous agents, the ability to verify who is real and which claims are credible becomes foundational infrastructure, on par with payments, cloud, and cybersecurity. Every major digital sector, including social platforms, financial services, marketplaces, gaming, education, healthcare, and governance, relies on identity, access, reputation, and compliance, yet most still operate on fragile, easily manipulated signals,” said Terence Kwok, Founder of Humanity in a written statement. “As synthetic identities and automated behavior scale, the demand for privacy-preserving, portable trust primitives will expand across billions of users and trillions of dollars in economic activity. The opportunity is the creation of a global trust standard for the AI economy,” he added.

Alongside the technical upgrade, Humanity released its Trust Manifesto, which argues that the internet was not built with trust as a core principle. The document highlights the ease of sharing information online compared with the difficulty of verifying it, leaving users vulnerable to fraud, data breaches, and centralized platform overreach. The manifesto outlines a model based on user‑controlled personal data, a global and accessible identity layer, decentralized verification infrastructure, and credentials that work across applications — particularly in Web2 environments — without leaking sensitive information.

Humanity is also opening its protocol to mainstream adoption through new developer APIs designed specifically for traditional applications. Non‑blockchain platforms can integrate human verification and trust services directly into authentication flows, access controls, and credential processes without requiring blockchain expertise or major system changes. Potential uses include social platforms verifying real users, financial services streamlining KYC processes without storing sensitive data, authentication systems adding trust‑based fraud prevention, and verification of real‑world asset ownership.

The company recently expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Moongate, an on‑chain ticketing and credentialing platform. The deal extends Humanity’s reach into event access, loyalty programs, and real‑world credential issuance. Humanity reports issuing more than eight million Human IDs to date and has completed its mainnet deployment on Arbitrum.

