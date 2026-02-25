human.tech CEO Highlights The Future Of Secure, Cross-Chain Web3 Finance At HSC Asset Management In Hong Kong

In Brief Shady El Damaty, CEO of human.tech, outlined a vision for secure, cross-chain Web3 finance, emphasizing unified accounts, AI agent automation, delegated key management, and blockchain-based infrastructure to enhance institutional adoption and user control.

In mid-February, HSC Asset Management hosted its latest conference in Hong Kong, convening industry professionals to discuss emerging trends and opportunities in the institutional digital asset sector. Among the main stage presentations, a keynote address by Shady El Damaty, CEO and Co-Founder of human.tech, stood out. Titled “One Account, Every Chain: The Future of Web3 Interoperability,” the speech presented a vision for streamlined cross-chain user experiences through unified account structures, emphasizing the potential for greater efficiency and integration within the Web3 ecosystem.

In a keynote Shady El Damaty explored the growing role of software and AI in reshaping economic productivity. Drawing on the long-standing narrative that “software is eating the world,” the discussion highlighted how open-source finance enables automation of increasingly complex financial processes. AI agents, capable of executing tasks autonomously, were presented as central to this evolution, with the speaker emphasizing a critical question for users: would you trust an agent with your private key?

While AI agents are gaining popularity, the speaker cautioned against giving full control of private keys to software, noting the enduring principle in crypto that self-custody remains fundamental. Instead, emerging approaches allow key delegation without full authority, enabling agents to operate under time-limited permissions while maintaining human oversight.

Delegated Authority And Two-Party Computation

A central focus of the presentation was the concept of delegated capability using two-party computation (2PC). This method splits private keys into separate shares, allowing agents to perform tasks without accessing the full key, effectively separating authority from action. Such approaches are already being explored by early AI agent providers, often leveraging existing infrastructure like AWS Nitro or trusted execution environments, though this introduces trust assumptions on centralized platforms.

The speaker argued that moving key delegation and agent operations onto blockchain networks could offer a more secure and permissionless alternative. Anchoring key derivation and policy enforcement on-chain allows users to retain control while enabling agents to act autonomously across different chains, creating a seamless, cross-chain financial environment.

Unlocking Web3 Finance With Secure Agent Infrastructure

Concluding the keynote, the speaker introduced “suite,” a production-ready implementation of 2PC designed as “wallet as a protocol, not a service.” This approach reinforces the principle of private key ownership while supporting AI agents in executing transactions securely. By enabling a unified account across multiple chains and preserving human control, the technology aims to reduce friction in decentralized finance and unlock new possibilities for institutional adoption.

The presentation highlighted the importance of security, user experience, and trust in developing the next generation of agent-driven financial infrastructure. Attendees were invited to explore the technology further and discuss its implications for future wallet infrastructure and secure automation in Web3 finance.

