HTX Unveils App v11.0 On 12th Anniversary, Delivering Complete UX Overhaul And Streamlined Trading Experience

In Brief HTX has launched App v11.0 for its 12th anniversary, delivering a full system overhaul with a modern interface and enhanced features to improve the crypto trading experience.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced the release of the HTX App v11.0, introduced in line with the platform’s 12th anniversary. This version represents a complete system overhaul rather than just a visual redesign, aiming to enhance the overall user experience with cryptocurrency interaction.

The updated app features a newly structured interface influenced by contemporary design principles, offering a more intuitive and polished environment. This release is positioned as part of HTX’s broader effort to appeal to a new generation of crypto users by combining advanced trading tools with a simplified and more approachable user experience.

The redesign promotes a more engaging and accessible form of trading, guided by the concept “Simplicity with Substance.” The interface includes both Modern and Classic color themes, with full support for light and dark modes that align with the user’s system settings, allowing for customizable appearance and consistent usability.

All interface components have been refined at a detailed level, with interactions adjusted to offer a smoother and more responsive experience.

Among the key new features, the HTX App v11.0 introduces a redesigned homepage that offers a cleaner layout and makes it easier to view assets at a glance. The asset page has also been rebuilt to provide a clearer overview of holdings, with visualized trends and improved sorting options by account and cryptocurrency. The trading interface now offers a unified experience for spot, margin, and futures trading, ensuring smoother navigation across functions. Deposits and withdrawals have been streamlined, with clearer guidance, enhanced performance, and better visibility of key information throughout the process.

HTX Marks 12th Anniversary With ‘Breaking Boundaries’ Campaign And Global Web3 Expansion Strategy

Since launching in 2013, HTX has served a global user base numbering in the tens of millions, offering services across cryptocurrency trading, asset management, and blockchain-based ecosystems. The platform continues to focus on driving blockchain innovation and supporting broader access to financial tools.

HTX positions itself as a key access point to the Web3 environment, with global infrastructure designed to ensure secure and dependable service delivery. Its operations are shaped by a strategic approach centered on international expansion, ecosystem development, user asset growth, and adherence to compliance and security standards.

In recognition of its 12th anniversary, HTX has introduced the theme “Breaking Boundaries,” symbolized through a space-themed campaign that reflects the platform’s long-term focus on innovation, human potential, and technological progress. This concept aligns with HTX’s broader vision of continuous advancement in the Web3 space.

In order to encourage broad engagement with this initiative, HTX has launched the “Mars Program” event series, which includes a prize pool of up to $300,000. Participants who access the event page before July 30 and complete specific tasks—such as trading, subscribing to Earn products, referring users, or engaging in the community—can enter a prize draw that offers rewards like TRX, cashback vouchers, margin interest discounts, futures trial bonuses, APY boosters, and other promotional incentives.

