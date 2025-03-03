How SubQuery is Solving Web3’s Biggest Data Challenges

In Brief SubQuery’s Marta Adamczyk showcased its AI app framework, enabling efficient data indexing, querying, and multi-chain interoperability to power AI-driven Web3 applications while tackling data centralization and expanding decentralized infrastructure.

Marta Adamczyk, Head of Business Development at SubQuery, shared insights into how SubQuery’s AI app framework is reshaping Web3 development by making data indexing, querying, and multi-chain interoperability more efficient.

SubQuery’s AI App Framework

From the beginning, SubQuery’s mission has been to equip developers with the tools they need to build applications faster and more efficiently. The recent launch of its AI app framework aligns with this vision by providing a structured and user-friendly approach to integrating AI with Web3 applications. This low-barrier entry point allows builders to leverage AI without deep expertise, reducing development friction and accelerating innovation.

Handling Data Efficiently in a Multi-Chain Web3 Landscape

One of the core challenges of Web3 development is accessing and managing blockchain data efficiently. SubQuery’s first product was an indexing solution that acts as a “Google for blockchain data,” enabling developers to retrieve on-chain information quickly and integrate it into their applications seamlessly.

What makes SubQuery stand out is its chain-agnostic and multi-chain approach. Supporting over 280 networks—and potentially 300 soon—SubQuery allows developers to access data from multiple blockchains, aggregate it into a single database, and query it through one API endpoint. This eliminates the need for manual data retrieval across ecosystems, making cross-chain applications more accessible and practical.

Challenges in Web3 Data Infrastructure

One of the biggest yet often overlooked issues in Web3 is data centralization within certain ecosystems. While some blockchains have a diverse range of RPC providers, others rely on just a few centralized gateways for blockchain data access. This poses a significant risk, as the entire ecosystem can become dependent on a handful of providers, making it vulnerable to failures or manipulation.

Marta emphasized that Web3 needs more diversified and truly decentralized data providers. The industry must move away from relying on just two or three RPC providers and work towards a distributed and resilient infrastructure. SubQuery is committed to addressing this issue by expanding access to decentralized and scalable indexing solutions.

The Future of AI and Blockchain

As AI continues to advance, Marta predicts a rise in AI agents working with real-time on-chain data. The key challenge today is ensuring that AI and blockchain are effectively integrated, allowing AI to access and process blockchain data efficiently.

SubQuery is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation by providing faster, more efficient access to on-chain data, which will be crucial for AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent Web3 applications. With the AI-blockchain intersection gaining momentum, Marta expects significant growth in AI-powered use cases leveraging SubQuery’s infrastructure.

