How STON.fi’s Omniston is Making DeFi Simpler — and What’s Coming Next

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief With Omniston, STON.fi is doing more than just improving access to DeFi on TON — they’re building a foundation for easier, more scalable DeFi across multiple blockchains.

In a recent interview, Andrey Fedorov, CMO & Acting CBDO at STON.fi gave an inside look at Omniston and their solution for simplifying how decentralized apps interact with DeFi on the TON blockchain. The goal? Make life easier for both developers and users by cutting down on unnecessary complexity.

One Connection That Does It All

According to Andrey, one of the biggest pain points for DeFi app developers is integrating with multiple liquidity sources. Each integration takes time, costs money, and requires ongoing maintenance. Omniston tackles this by offering a single integration point that connects apps with liquidity — and vice versa.

“App developers need access to liquidity. Liquidity providers want users. Omniston brings them together,” he explained.

So instead of building separate connections to every liquidity pool or DeFi protocol, developers can plug into Omniston once and instantly gain access to a wider ecosystem.

Cutting the Bloat From DeFi Development

Right now, a lot of DeFi projects are stuck rebuilding the same integrations over and over again. It’s inefficient — and frankly, Andrey said, it’s not the right way to scale.

“It’s costly, it’s time-consuming, and it just doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Omniston gets rid of that hassle.”

By centralizing access to liquidity and minimizing technical overhead, Omniston helps projects move faster and focus on what really matters: building features users actually want.

What’s Next: Going Cross-Chain

Looking ahead, STON.fi has plans to expand beyond TON. The first stop? TRON, followed by other EVM-compatible chains. This is part of a larger roadmap to bring cross-chain swaps into the platform — which means more users, more liquidity, and more trading volume.

Andrey shared some impressive stats: so far, they’ve seen over $5 billion in total trading volume, with a peak TVL (Total Value Locked) close to $400 million — all on TON alone.

“We think we can hit $10 billion all-time volume,” he said. “And that’s just the beginning — once we bring in other chains, the potential is much bigger.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este