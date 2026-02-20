How CoinEasy Is Redefining Web3 Onboarding In Korea’s Fast Evolving Crypto Landscape

In Brief CoinEasy outlines how Korea’s rapidly maturing Web3 landscape is shifting from speculation to real adoption, with education and simplified UX emerging as the core drivers of its mission to onboard the next wave of users.

Global Web3 adoption has accelerated through 2025 as the ecosystem shifts from speculative cycles toward mature infrastructure, institutional integration, and real‑world utility. This is driven by clearer regulations and the mainstreaming of stablecoins.

In Korea, adoption is rising in parallel as the market transitions from speculation to a structured, self‑sustaining Web3 ecosystem supported by regulatory clarity and growing institutional participation. Amid these shifts, education and simplified UX and UI have become the decisive factors enabling users to move from curiosity to active on‑chain participation.

In this interview, Seung Hyun Lee, Founder of CoinEasy, explains how the platform aims to reshape Korea’s crypto culture, build a Web3 education ecosystem, and expand its role as an onboarding platform for users and developers.

CoinEasy is focused on building a sustainable Web3 ecosystem through education and community engagement rather than just trading. How has that founding vision influenced the platform’s strategy, and what milestones have you achieved toward this goal so far?

We aim to move beyond Korea’s short‑term, price‑driven crypto culture and build a sustainable, education‑based Web3 ecosystem. From day one, we have focused on on‑chain curriculum, protocol structure analysis, risk management, and long‑term Web3 use cases, so users can actually learn to use Web3 products—bridging, swapping, creating non‑custodial wallets, and more.

We are not building a trader community; we are building Web3 users. Today, our educational community has grown to more than 90,000 people, and we serve as Korea’s go‑to‑market partner for global Web3 projects. We have launched education brands such as EasyAd, EasyCon, EasyInsight, EasyAlpha, and other onboarding materials and beginner‑friendly infrastructure. Our KPIs focus on participant conversion and retention, not just follower counts.

CoinEasy’s mission is to help global Web3 projects enter the Korean market through community building, events, and localized content. How do you balance international blockchain trends with local market needs, and how important is content localization to your approach?

Many Korean users are exploring Web3, and while they can use translation tools, they still struggle to find accurate, relevant information about projects or the broader ecosystem. We provide simplified crypto insights and a unified on‑chain curriculum for both users and clients. For Korea‑focused go‑to‑market efforts, we create easy, visual tutorials and articles so users can quickly understand new projects and on‑chain products.

Lowering Barriers: UX, Gasless Onboarding, Interoperability & SocialFi

Your team developed EasyChain to simplify onboarding for new crypto users. Why did you choose this infrastructure, and what advantages does it offer in terms of UX and scalability?

We built EasyChain as a gasless EVM Layer 2 to reduce onboarding friction. It is powered by Aurora, giving us EVM compatibility, developer‑friendly infrastructure, scalability, and low‑cost operations. Users do not need to top up their wallets initially, allowing them to explore Web3 as easily as a Web2 application.

Korean users are extremely sensitive to UX. Fintech and banking apps in Korea are highly advanced, so if something feels complicated, users simply won’t adopt it. EasyChain minimizes friction and makes the experience intuitive.

CoinEasy offers gasless transactions for first‑time users. How has this model impacted user adoption and engagement, and what trade-offs are involved?

We offer 5–10 gasless transactions so users don’t need to top up their wallets or worry about transaction fees when they first try on‑chain actions. We also provide NEAR Intents, allowing users to bridge and deposit into EasyChain without dealing with typical Web3 complexities.

Once users become comfortable, they can deposit USDC from other chains using intents. Our tools and UX are designed to support them throughout the process.

The CoinEasy platform supports multiple blockchains. How important is multi-chain interoperability to your vision, and what challenges do you face in providing a seamless user experience?

Interoperability is essential because Web3 is inherently multichain and suffers from fragmentation, especially across EVM networks. We use NEAR Intents to ensure users can easily deposit from various chains—EVM, Solana, Sui, and others—without dealing with complex bridges.

The UI is simple: users choose a chain and token, such as USDC, and deposit directly into EasyChain with just a few clicks. Our goal is to remove as much multichain complexity as possible.

CoinEasy also has a mobile app described as a “SocialFi Mobile App.” How do social networking and gamified elements support your educational goals, and what advantages come from decentralizing social features?

As time goes on, permissionless and decentralized social features become increasingly important. Many platforms take advantage of users, and decentralized social tools help people understand how Web3 applications work through familiar interactions similar to X or Instagram, enhanced with wallet integration.

Users can message each other, like content, tip creators, and support one another. Smart contracts make revenue‑sharing easier and more transparent than Web2 platforms. These features empower everyday users, creators, and companies.

Community Building, Institutional Adoption & CoinEasy’s Roadmap

Organizing educational events is a core part of CoinEasy’s strategy. What have you learned from these activities, and how do you measure their impact?

We launched EasyCon to focus on workshops and community meetups because there were few places where people could learn deeply about projects—their updates, vision, and new features. At Consensus Hong Kong, we offered workshops where users and creators could learn directly from projects and gain confidence to build in Web3.

Many participants become long‑term fans. Our Luma subscriber base has grown to more than 40,000, and people follow the EasyCon series globally. Major companies like Nexon and even real‑estate firms have attended our events, exploring Web3 partnerships and solutions.

We are seeing more institutions adopt blockchain infrastructure for real‑world use cases, such as supply chain payments secured by smart contracts. It’s exciting to see these practical applications emerging.

Across Asia, institutional adoption of crypto is growing. How do you see Korea’s role in this trend, and what role do you envision for CoinEasy?

Our role is to provide educational materials for everyday users, builders, and both Web2 and Web3 companies. In Korea, many banks and fintech firms are issuing stablecoins and working with major players like Circle. We see mass adoption approaching.

Platforms like Naver and Upbit—Korea’s equivalents of Google and major exchanges—have the infrastructure to push stablecoins and crypto into mainstream use.

What are CoinEasy’s development plans for the next 12–24 months?

Our goal is to make Web3 so simple that even a grandmother could use it. Everyone should be able to use Web3 products without facing complex barriers.

We aim to simplify everything through education and product design so Web3 feels as easy as Web2. We are continuing to build EasyChain and EasyGo, our Duolingo‑style Web3 education platform, which will launch soon. We are excited to welcome more users and look forward to 2026.

