Hong Kong Hosts Digital Quant 2026 Summit Exploring AI-Driven Trading, Tokenisation And Cross-Market Investment Strategies

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Digital Quant 2026 conference in Hong Kong gathers global banks, institutions and asset managers to discuss AI-driven quant finance, tokenisation and cross-market trading strategies.

On April 23, 2026, the Digital Quant 2026 & HSC Asset Management Conference is scheduled to take place at the Hopewell Hotel in Hong Kong. The event is co-hosted by CGV, DeAI Expo 2026, and MPost, and is expected to bring together global financial institutions, leading consulting firms, and digital asset industry participants to examine emerging frameworks in quantitative finance and asset management.

Confirmed speakers include representatives from banking, asset management, consulting, and investment sectors. Banking and asset management leaders include Allan Song, Head of Data & Digital at Standard Chartered, Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets at HSBC, Barton Lui, Global Head of Product Solutions at BlackRock, and Aman Mehta of BNP Paribas.

Consulting and operational expertise is represented by Chris Barford, Financial Services Consulting Partner at EY, Peter Brewin, Partner at PwC, and John Cahill, Chief Operating Officer for Asia at Galaxy Digital.

Participation from leading investment institutions includes Kelvin Koh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Spartan Group, Akshat Vaidya, Co-Founder of Maelstrom, and Joseph Chalom, Chief Executive Officer of Sharplink. Industry-level representation also includes Allan Liu, Global Chairman of AIC Green.

Bringing together decision-makers from both traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem, the summit is expected to feature in-depth discussions on topics including institutional-grade DeFi, real-world asset tokenisation, and the convergence of artificial intelligence and crypto. At the same time, real-time data generated from the ongoing Digital Quant competition is expected to be used as a live reference point for these discussions, providing a dynamic analytical layer to the dialogue.

Beyond Crypto: Expansion Of Cross-Market Quantitative Trading Frameworks

Digital Quant 2026 is broadly described as a structural shift in quantitative trading competitions, driven by its “human vs. AI agent” format and the expansion of its underlying asset universe. The competition framework now extends beyond digital assets to include U.S. and Hong Kong equities, precious metals such as gold, commodities including crude oil, and core crypto assets.

The event initiator, Kevin Ren, has described the initiative by stating: “Digital Quant 2026 is not just a competition—it is about building a future-oriented stage for Global Digital Asset Quant Trading.”

The evaluation framework has reportedly moved beyond isolated volatility capture toward a broader multidimensional structure incorporating cross-market correlations, macro hedging strategies, and portfolio optimisation approaches. With a live trading cycle exceeding 60 days, the competition is designed to capture a full range of market environments, including trend reversals, volatility expansion phases, and tail-risk events. Within this structure, only strategies demonstrating resilience across complete market cycles are positioned to be recognised as “quant champion” approaches.

While the main conference is scheduled for April 23, a separate closed-door session, the GPLP Private Party, is planned for the evening of April 22. The session is positioned as an extension of the Digital Quant 2026 ecosystem with a focus on structured resource matching across the digital asset and quantitative asset management sectors.

The format is designed as a curated, high-density environment where the primary objective is to convert professional connections into executable collaboration. The participant structure includes strategy managers (GPs), capital allocators (LPs), trading and custody infrastructure providers, compliance and fund structuring firms, as well as liquidity and data platform operators. All participants are subject to screening procedures, and all interactions are structured around verifiable demand and resource alignment, with an emphasis on actionable outcomes.

Between April 22 and April 23, Hong Kong is expected to host multiple parallel components of the Digital Quant 2026 programme. These include the continuation of live trading activity involving 27 competing teams, the GPLP Private Party focused on capital and execution-level collaboration, and the main conference bringing together institutional representatives from organisations such as Standard Chartered, HSBC, and BlackRock.

This sequence is structured to connect data generation, analytical interpretation, and execution-oriented collaboration within a unified framework. The Hong Kong stop is positioned as a convergence point for quantitative trading development, institutional dialogue, and private capital interaction within the broader Digital Quant 2026 ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

