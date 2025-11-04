Hinkal Rolls Out ‘Invisible’ Crypto Wallet To Enhance Privacy Across Digital Economy

In Brief Hinkal has launched its multi-chain Invisible Wallet that conceals on-chain transactions using zero-knowledge technology to enhance confidentiality and security.

Stanford- and Binance MVB–incubated private infrastructure firm Hinkal announced the release of its Invisible Wallet, a privacy-focused solution designed to conceal on-chain purchases and transaction histories. The wallet was developed to enhance confidentiality in digital asset transactions by integrating advanced privacy-preserving technologies.

“We believe that privacy is a fundamental right,” said Georgi Koreli, co-founder and CEO of Hinkal, in a written statement. “Consumers wouldn’t share their bank statements with a stranger, and there’s absolutely no reason digital transactions should be vulnerable to comparable scrutiny,” he added.

Conventional cryptocurrency wallets expose users’ financial activity publicly, allowing transaction histories to be traced by anyone with access to wallet details. This exposure has contributed to substantial security risks, with over $2 billion in crypto assets stolen in 2024 and an estimated $2.17 billion lost to hacks in the first half of 2025.

The Invisible Wallet aims to provide both crypto-native and new users with a secure and accessible means of maintaining privacy without relying on complex external tools. Its privacy features are powered by zero-knowledge proofs (ZK), stealth addresses, and trusted execution environments (TEEs), ensuring confidentiality while maintaining compliance and usability.

“Hinkal Wallet enables individuals and businesses to reclaim control of their digital financial data without sacrificing security or compliance,” Koreli said. “Our mission is to redefine the future of digital finance by changing what blockchain transactions look like,” he explained.

The wallet is designed to operate across multiple networks and decentralized applications, currently supporting Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, Base, and Optimism, with future integrations planned across additional EVM-compatible chains. Users can access the Hinkal Wallet through a dedicated secure browser extension.

Hinkal Wallet To Redefine On-Chain Privacy And Secure Digital Transactions

The launch of Hinkal Wallet reflects increasing demand for privacy-focused financial tools and leverages blockchain’s inherent capabilities for secure and anonymous transactions—an area that has often been underutilized by larger industry participants. As blockchain adoption continues to expand and the risks of data exposure on public ledgers grow, privacy is expected to become a defining element of the digital finance landscape.

Through its Invisible Wallet technology, Hinkal introduces mechanisms designed to protect user assets while enabling private on-chain activity. By combining a streamlined user experience with advanced privacy infrastructure, the platform seeks to encourage wider cryptocurrency adoption, including among Web2 users who prefer simplified access without compromising the confidentiality of their financial information.

