HashKey‘s 2026 Digital Asset Industry Outlook Reveals AI, Tokenization, Stablecoins, And Institutional Growth As Major Focus Areas

In Brief HashKey’s “2026 Digital Asset Industry Outlook” identifies key trends including AI trading agents, accelerated asset tokenization, stablecoin integration, institutional staking, and the growing convergence of blockchain and AI.

HashKey Holdings Limited, an Asian digital asset company, in collaboration with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Digital Finance Lab, released the “2026 Digital Asset Industry Outlook: Top 10 Emerging Trends.” The report, based on industry research and survey data, aims to highlight the key focus areas for industry participants regarding the future development of digital assets and to provide a reference framework for the sector.

The study was jointly initiated by HashKey and the HKUST Digital Finance Lab, with HashKey’s research team contributing insights on macroeconomic conditions and structural changes within the industry. The HKUST Digital Finance Lab managed the design of the survey, conducted a seven-day independent questionnaire, and performed the statistical analysis of the results.

The survey results indicate that industry participants anticipate several key trends in the digital asset sector for 2026.

AI agents are expected to develop into fully autonomous on-chain execution entities, capable of independently handling order execution, clearing, position management, and risk control within smart contract environments, effectively becoming native participants in on-chain trading, with an approval rate of 86.8%.

Asset tokenization is projected to accelerate significantly, with the migration of securities to blockchain platforms representing a major milestone. The infrastructure for on-chain registration and clearing is expected to mature progressively and integrate with decentralized finance, receiving an approval rate of 84.6%.

Stablecoin infrastructure for fiat on- and off-ramps is anticipated to undergo systematic upgrades, facilitating closer integration with real-world financial systems and enabling stablecoins to support commercial activities. Banks and major financial institutions are expected to utilize stablecoins to drive product innovation and business growth, with an approval rate of 79.4%.

Hong Kong is expected to advance its digital asset regulatory framework, including the licensing of stablecoins, the normalization of tokenized asset issuance, and the implementation of secondary market circulation, with an approval rate of 77.3%.

Competition between offshore and onshore exchanges is projected to intensify, although compliance and transparency are anticipated to become permanent barriers to entry and important competitive advantages, with an approval rate of 74.2%.

Selective Investment, Institutional Staking, And Advanced Infrastructure Among 2026 Major Trends

Furthermore, the survey results suggest that while global liquidity is recovering, investment remains selective. Digital assets continue to offer strong market allocation value, though this does not indicate uniform growth, with capital expected to remain focused on core, high-quality assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, receiving an approval rate of 64.7%.

Staking is entering what is described as the “Institutional Era,” as digital asset trading and exchange-traded funds gain mainstream acceptance, while liquid staking derivatives face increasing regulatory scrutiny, with an approval rate of 63.6%.

Mergers and acquisitions within the industry are projected to rise significantly, with infrastructure and compliant assets identified as key targets for consolidation, achieving an approval rate of 62.1%.

High-performance public chain scaling and compliant privacy solutions are expected to become standard, with advanced privacy technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs and fully homomorphic encryption emerging as institutional-grade infrastructure norms, with an approval rate of 55.3%.

Global regulation is anticipated to enter a more competitive phase, particularly around stablecoin clearing, tokenized assets, and institutional access, which received an approval rate of 55.2%.

Overall, the survey indicates strong support for the convergence of AI and blockchain, asset tokenization, and stablecoin infrastructure, reflecting the industry’s ongoing focus on the deep integration of blockchain technology and finance. Additionally, over 70% of respondents highlighted the importance of refined regulatory frameworks and market structural adjustments, demonstrating a shift toward institutional development, compliance, and sustainable long-term growth.

