News Report Technology
December 16, 2024

HashKey Global’s Launchpool Introduces Moca Network, Enabling Users To Lock Assets And Earn From 1.25M MOCA Prize Pool

Alisa Davidson
Published: December 16, 2024
In Brief

HashKey Global has announced the launch of Moca Network on its Launchpool, allowing users to earn project’s tokens based on the amount of HSK or MOCA they lock.

HashKey Global's Launchpool Introduces Moca Network, Enabling Users To Lock Assets And Earn From 1.25M MOCA Prize Pool

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global has announced the launch of Moca Network (MOCA) on its launchpool platform. This allows users to earn MOCA tokens over a four-day period, from 08:00 UTC on December 18th to 08:00 UTC on December 22nd, based on the amount of HSK or MOCA tokens they lock.

Users can begin locking their MOCA tokens in the Mining Pool now, with yield generation starting from 08:00 UTC on December 18th. MOCA deposits are already open, and MOCA/USDT spot trading will commence at 08:00 UTC on December 18th. Withdrawals will become available starting at 08:00 UTC on December 19th via the ERC-20 network.

MOCA is the native token of the Moca Network, which aims to create an interoperable cultural economy across various partner “subnets” and users, focusing on areas such as music, sports, gaming, education, governance, and more across different virtual machines, Layer 1, and Layer 2 chains.

The total supply of MOCA tokens is 8,888,888,888, with 1,250,000 tokens allocated as rewards for the launchpool. There are two supported pools for staking: the HSK Pool, which offers 875,000 MOCA in rewards with a minimum lock amount of 1 HSK and a maximum of 10,000 HSK, and the MOCA Pool, which offers 375,000 MOCA in rewards with a minimum lock amount of 30 MOCA and a maximum of 15,000 MOCA.

More Rewards: HashKey Global To Incentivize Users For Inviting Friends And Trading MOCA

Participants in the launchpool can also invite friends to share in an additional 20,000 MOCA prize pool. For each successful invitee who joins the launchpool, the inviter will receive 40 MOCA. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, HashKey Global has introduced the MOCA community campaign, allowing users to trade MOCA and earn from a 30,000 MOCA prize pool. The campaign will run from 08:00 UTC on December 18th until 16:00 UTC on December 25th.

During this period, users are encouraged to trade at least 1,000 USDT worth of MOCA on the Spot market to qualify for a share of the prize pool. The more a user trades, the larger their share of the pool. Rewards are capped at 750 MOCA per user.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

