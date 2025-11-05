Hana Integrates With MoneyGram To Enable Stablecoin-To-Cash Withdrawals Across Southeast Asia

In Brief Hana has partnered with MoneyGram to enable instant USDC withdrawals via Stellar, providing Southeast Asian users with digital-to-fiat financial access.

Digital finance application Hana announced a partnership with MoneyGram, a global payments network serving individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. The collaboration integrates MoneyGram Ramps into Hana’s platform, enabling users across Southeast Asia to instantly convert stablecoins into cash.

Through this integration, Hana users can withdraw USDC on the Stellar network, a fully backed, US dollar–pegged stablecoin, and collect cash at participating MoneyGram locations. The partnership establishes a seamless connection between digital assets and local currencies, offering a secure and accessible method for converting stablecoin holdings into real-world value.

“This partnership aligns the speed of blockchain with the practicality of cash,” said Mark Jones, Founder of Hana, in a written statement. “Now, anyone in Southeast Asia can receive USDC, store it securely in the Hana app, and withdraw it in local currency within minutes. This is what real financial access looks like,” he added.

Bringing Stablecoin-To-Cash Access To Southeast Asia’s $100B Remittance Market

Remittance volumes directed to Southeast Asia are expected to approach nearly US $100 billion by 2025, reflecting an annual growth rate exceeding 8%. A large share of the population depends on cross-border transfers for household income and financial support, yet cash continues to dominate daily transactions, limiting access to digital financial services.

Through the combination of MoneyGram’s established cash infrastructure, the Stellar network’s efficient and low-cost settlement capabilities, and Hana’s integrated cryptocurrency wallet, the partnership aims to make stablecoins a practical medium for everyday use among freelancers, families, and small enterprises throughout Southeast Asia.

“MoneyGram has always focused on connecting people to the global economy,” said Carsten Bender, Director of Web3 Growth & GTM at MoneyGram, in a written statement. “By connecting Hana to our global cash off-ramp for digital assets, we’re expanding access to stable, digital dollars through trusted local networks, making it easier to get cash into users’ hands within minutes,” he added.

For end users, this integration provides a reliable and efficient method for converting digital assets into cash without relying on traditional banks or exchanges. It enables immediate access to stable-value funds that can be securely stored, transferred, or withdrawn at any time, offering a convenient off-ramp solution particularly suited for freelancers and individuals receiving remittances.

“Partnerships like this prove what open networks were built for. Being able to easily turn crypto into cash enables the accessibility needed to transform crypto from just an idea into an everyday utility,” said Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation, in a written statement. “Together, Hana and MoneyGram are unlocking financial access at scale,” he added.

Hana Wallet Enables Instant USDC-To-Cash Withdrawals Through New Integration

In order to access the service, individuals can open the Hana Wallet application, select the “Withdraw USDC” feature, and choose a nearby MoneyGram partner location to collect cash. The process eliminates the need for exchange accounts, waiting periods, or hidden charges, ensuring a seamless conversion experience.

“Hana was created to make crypto feel like money for everyday people,” said Mark Jones, Founder of Hana, in a written statement. “With our MoneyGram Ramps integration, anyone in Southeast Asia can now turn digital dollars into cash, hold it safely, and actually use it. That’s financial freedom in practice,” he added.

After its rollout in Southeast Asia, Hana intends to broaden the reach of stablecoin-to-cash services through MoneyGram Ramps across additional key regions, leveraging MoneyGram’s extensive presence in over 180 countries.

