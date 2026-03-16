Hack Seasons Conference Returns To Cannes For 13th Edition, Spotlighting Institutional Blockchain Finance And Web3 Innovation

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Hack Seasons Conference returns to Cannes on April 1, bringing together global institutional leaders, digital-asset executives, and policymakers to explore blockchain finance, Web3 innovation, and tokenized real-world assets.

The Hack Seasons Conference is back for its 13th edition in Cannes on April 1st at Canopy by Hilton, bringing together institutional leaders, digital-asset executives, and policymakers to explore the trends and opportunities shaping institutional blockchain finance.

Co-hosted with Spectrum Nodes, this year’s conference will cover a wide range of topics at the intersection of digital assets, Web3, and institutional finance. Key themes include capital allocation, trading venues and liquidity, institutional adoption of digital assets, RWA tokenization, stablecoins, and PayFi, among others.

The event will feature a full day of panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches with speakers from around the world. Notable participants include experts from S&P Global, Circle, Coinbase, EY, Ethereum Foundation, Offchain Labs, 21Shares, Grayscale Investments, and more. Among the key discussions are:

“Where Smart Capital Is Moving in Web3: Infrastructure, AI, and Real-World Assets” featuring: Harry Grant, DeFi Manager, Re7 Ciara Sun, Founder & GP, C² Ventures Rafael Mastroberardino, Digital Assets Partnership Development & Strategy, Franklin Templeton Lionel Pek, Director, The Spartan Group

“The Future of Trading Venues: Hybrid Markets, Liquidity Fragmentation, and Institutional Flow”featuring: Nikita Sachdev, Founder, LunaPR Daniel Seifert, Vice President & Regional Managing Director, EMEA, Coinbase Nenter Chow, Global CEO, Bitmart Dorian Vincileoni, Head of Regional Growth, Kraken

“Tokenizing the Real World: From Infrastructure to Global Capital Markets” featuring: Tomer Sharoni, Co-Founder & CEO, Addressable Matthew Dawson, Enterprise Lead, Ethereum Foundation Theo Golden, Investment Manager & Tokenisation Lead, Baillie Gifford Anya Nova, Director EMEA, GK8 by Galaxy Liam Karwan, Head of Tokenization Business, Chainlink Labs Pauline Shangett, CSO, ChangeNOW



“We are proud to create the premier forum where institutional players can explore the future of on-chain finance,” said Vadim Krekotin, Managing Partner, HSC Asset Group. “This year, with even more participants joining us, we aim to demonstrate how blockchain will redefine the very foundations of the financial industry,” he added.

In addition to insightful discussions, the event offers exclusive networking opportunities, serving as a platform for participants to connect with global and regional capital, explore high-conviction curated projects, identify potential partners and market-entry pathways, and strengthen institutional-grade brand credibility.

Registrations are now open for participants seeking deep market insights and meaningful connections across digital assets and institutional finance.

HSC Solidifies Global Leadership In Digital Finance And Web3, Expanding To Dubai, Singapore, And Miami In 2026

The Cannes edition builds on the success of the previous event in Hong Kong this February, which focused on asset management and attracted over 2,500 attendees across two dedicated stages covering institutional trends and technological innovation, with more than 50 decision-makers participating.

The conference’s mission is to connect investors and innovators from around the globe, providing a hub for digital-native companies to showcase their vision and engage with top-tier investors and founders. It consistently delivers insights on today’s most relevant cryptocurrency trends, including AI, DeFi, tokenized RWAs, payment solutions, and blockchain infrastructure.

Over its twelve editions, Hack Seasons Conference has attracted more than 75,000 participants and generated over 10 million social media impressions, establishing itself as one of the premier gatherings for the digital finance and Web3 ecosystem. Upcoming editions are scheduled for Dubai, Singapore, and Miami in 2026.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

