Hack Seasons Cannes Reveals Its Lineup: S&P Global, Circle, Coinbase And The Voices Defining The Future Of Digital Finance

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference in Cannes will bring together an extensive roster of digital asset and institutional finance leaders, including S&P Global, Circle, Coinbase, EY, and Grayscale, to explore the trends shaping the next financial cycle.

The upcoming Hack Seasons Conference in Cannes is set to feature an impressive lineup of participants, bringing together leaders from cryptocurrency and institutional finance to examine the latest trends and opportunities shaping the institutional and digital asset landscape.

Convening leading voices in digital assets, Web3, and institutional finance, the conference will provide a forum for dialogue at the intersection of traditional and decentralised finance.

Among the notable participating companies in the Cannes edition are S&P Global, Circle, Coinbase, EY, Ethereum Foundation, Offchain Labs, 21Shares, Grayscale Investments, and other organisations shaping the next financial cycle. Here is a look at some of the conference’s top participants.

S&P Global is a leading provider of essential financial intelligence, offering trusted data, credit ratings, benchmarks, indices, and market research used across global capital markets. In late 2025, it strengthened its private markets capabilities with the acquisition of With Intelligence, reinforcing its position in high-value analytics as demand grows for more reliable, AI-ready decision tools. For conference attendees, S&P Global represents the scale, credibility, and data depth that continue to shape how institutions assess risk, opportunity, and market direction.

Circle has become a core infrastructure provider for the stablecoin economy, powering USDC and EURC as fully reserved digital dollars and euros designed for payments, commerce, and financial applications. Its Circle Payments Network and broader payments stack are built to move money around the clock with greater speed, transparency, and lower settlement friction, placing Circle at the centre of the shift toward blockchain-based financial rails. For attendees, Circle offers a clear view into one of the fastest-growing segments of digital finance.

Coinbase is one of the most established names in crypto infrastructure, with institutional custody, trading, research, and market structure tools trusted by banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and other professional investors. In 2025, Coinbase Markets expanded product access, liquidity, and global reach, underscoring its role as a leading venue for institutional participation in digital assets. Its combination of scale, compliance, and product breadth continues to make it a benchmark platform in the sector.

This multinational professional services network, with a dedicated blockchain and digital assets practice, advises financial institutions and corporates on compliance, tokenisation, custody models, and enterprise distributed ledger adoption. Combining audit, tax, and advisory expertise with hands-on work on regulatory frameworks and proofs of concept, EY offers insights into governance, standards, and regulatory pathways for scaling enterprise DLT initiatives.

Grayscale is one of the best-known digital asset investment platforms, offering a broad suite of crypto investment products ranging from single-asset exposure to thematic and sector-based strategies. Its Crypto Sectors framework helps investors organise and understand a fast-moving asset class, while its updated 2026 outlook points to a more institutional phase for digital assets. For conference attendees, Grayscale brings a strong mix of product depth, research leadership, and long-standing credibility in crypto investing.

Offchain Labs is the engineering team behind Arbitrum, renowned for delivering high-performance Layer 2 scaling for Ethereum. The company combines deep protocol expertise with production-grade tooling and a thriving developer ecosystem, focusing on rollup technology, developer tooling, and protocol-level security that supports a diverse ecosystem of decentralised applications.

A Comprehensive Cross-Section Of Capital, Infrastructure, And Institutional Expertise

The conference will convene a broad cross-section of the digital asset ecosystem, bringing together capital allocators, institutional asset managers, and research-driven investment firms that are shaping how capital flows into Web3. Institutional perspectives will also be represented by Franklin Templeton, alongside advisory and research voices such as LKI Consulting and EUCI, reflecting the growing convergence between traditional finance and on-chain markets.

Market operators and liquidity providers will include platforms such as OKX and KuCoin, while investment and venture capital firms including Spartan Group, Centrifuge, 21Shares, and C² Ventures bring insight into capital deployment, tokenised assets, and emerging investment structures. Additional investment and trading expertise is contributed by participants such as Re7 and Spectrum, highlighting how active strategies and market-making frameworks continue to evolve in a maturing landscape.

Infrastructure, protocol, and tokenisation-focused participants play a central role, with contributions from Chainlink Labs, Ethereum Foundation, Tezos, and Base, alongside ecosystem and application builders such as BNB Chain, The Sandbox, and iExec. These teams are at the forefront of scaling blockchain systems, enabling interoperability, and advancing real-world asset tokenisation across global markets.

Custody, payments, and financial infrastructure are represented by firms including Dfns, Mercuryo, Paybis, and SG-Forge, reflecting the continued evolution of stablecoins, secure custody solutions, and institutional-grade payment rails. These participants highlight the transition toward programmable money and new settlement layers within financial systems.

Development, analytics, and ecosystem tooling are supported by companies such as Tenderly, MetaMask, and TopNod, while advisory, tokenisation, and financial engineering perspectives are further strengthened by participants including Fasanara Capital and ChangeNOW, completing a comprehensive view of the infrastructure, capital, and services driving the next phase of the digital asset economy.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

