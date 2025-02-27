GRVT Integrates CoinRoutes To Unlock Advanced Institutional On-Chain Trading

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief GRVT has integrated with CoinRoutes, enabling institutional traders to execute advanced on-chain trading strategies efficiently through CoinRoutes’ robust trading infrastructure.

Hybrid exchange GRVT has announced its integration with CoinRoutes, a cryptocurrency order execution management system (OEMS). This partnership allows institutional traders to efficiently execute advanced on-chain trading strategies using CoinRoutes’ trading infrastructure, catering to the growing demand for institutional access to decentralized markets.

“Integrating with CoinRoutes marks a significant milestone in bringing institutional-grade trading to DeFi. As the world’s first hybrid exchange with full regulatory approval, GRVT is redefining compliant, on-chain trading for both institutions and retail users,” said Hong Yea, co-founder and CEO of GRVT, in a written statement. “By combining our unique hybrid model with CoinRoutes’ industry-leading trading infrastructure, we are setting a new benchmark for institutions seeking secure, efficient, and compliant DeFi solutions,” he added.

In January 2025, the total spot trading volume of major decentralized exchanges (DEXs) reached $454.1 billion, setting a new record. This represents a 40% increase from the $323.89 billion recorded in December 2024. The rise in demand for decentralized exchange trading from institutional players has led to centralized exchanges (CEXs) introducing DEX functionalities. Institutions are increasingly looking for secure, compliant, and high-performance platforms to take advantage of opportunities in the fast evolving decentralized finance (DeFi) space. GRVT’s hybrid model, which combines self-custody security with fast order execution, provides a reliable gateway for institutions to access on-chain liquidity efficiently.

Exploring Advanced Trading Capabilities: Market Data Dashboards, Transaction Cost Analysis And More

Institutional traders can now access GRVT directly through CoinRoutes’ interface, providing them with a range of advanced trading capabilities. These include smart order routing and execution algorithms, which optimize trade execution across multiple liquidity pools. Traders can also benefit from real-time insights and historical data analysis through market data dashboards, helping them make informed decisions. The platform offers proprietary transaction cost analysis (TCA) to measure execution quality and optimize trading performance. Additionally, automated spread and multi-product trading allow for the execution of complex strategies across assets and trading pairs in a single order. The platform also supports cross-exchange arbitrage and token farming, opening up new yield-generating opportunities across markets.

In order to further enhance institutional access, GRVT’s offering includes improved application programming interface (API) access, funding rate history, and multiple fee tiers designed to maximize trading efficiency. To encourage institutional adoption, GRVT and CoinRoutes will introduce a two-phase incentive program. The first phase offers exclusive signup bonuses for new institutional users joining through CoinRoutes. The second phase introduces volume-based incentives and rebates, aimed at promoting high-frequency and large-scale trading.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson