Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo On BNB Chain, Introducing Chat-Native DeFi Capabilities

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Griffin AI has launched TEA Turbo on BNB Chain, a chat-native DeFi agent that turns plain-language prompts into ready-to-sign transactions for swaps, lending, portfolio management, and multi-wallet support.

Griffin AI, a platform for creating and deploying AI agents in decentralized finance (DeFi), has launched Transaction Execution Agent (TEA) Turbo on BNB Chain, introducing the first execution agent of its kind within the ecosystem. TEA Turbo converts natural-language prompts into ready-to-sign DeFi transactions, providing a chat-native, execution-ready interface to one of the largest cryptocurrency user networks.

The agent enables BNB Chain users to carry out on-chain activities such as swapping tokens, earning yield, and sending assets by simply expressing their intent in plain English, producing a clear, ready-to-approve transaction plan. Commands like “swap 30% stablecoin to BNB” or “earn yield on my idle USDT” are processed directly, with TEA Turbo integrating liquidity and routing across PancakeSwap and 1inch, along with lending and withdrawals on Aave v3.

Similar to Griffin AI’s cross-chain TEA, the BNB Chain transaction agent relies on a deterministic reasoning tree for standard DeFi actions, using large language model (LLM) fallback only for ambiguous instructions to ensure responses remain fast, predictable, and execution-ready. BNB Chain’s low fees, high throughput, and EVM compatibility make it well-suited for chat-native, confirm-as-you-go operations, while its strong decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity, led by PancakeSwap, supports iterative confirmations and practical DeFi usability. Griffin AI builds on the chain’s ongoing AI agent and developer initiatives by providing a direct interface that translates plain-language requests into wallet-approved transactions across the platform’s core venues.

TEA Turbo Goes Live On BNB Chain With Swaps, Lending, Portfolio Management, And Multi-Wallet Support

“BNB Chain has the reach and cost profile for mainstream DeFi adoption,” said Oliver Feldmeier, Founder and CEO of Griffin AI, in a written statement. “But for many, the space is still too complex, full of tabs and the constant fear of a misclick. TEA Turbo changes that. It meets users where they already are, transforming fragmented workflows into a single, intuitive chat interface, so they can navigate DeFi with simplicity and confidence,” he added.

At launch, TEA Turbo on BNB Chain allows users to perform token swaps with routing across PancakeSwap and 1inch, providing transparency on prices and routes before signing, conduct lending and earning through direct deposits and withdrawals on Aave v3, transfer tokens with built-in safety checks and confirmations, execute inline portfolio actions such as checking balances, prices, and positions, and connect wallets including Binance Wallet, TrustWallet, MetaMask, WalletConnect, Ledger, and others.

The platform operates by interpreting user intent expressed in chat, generating a detailed execution plan that includes balances, quotes, venues, fees, slippage, and contract specifics, and allowing users to approve transactions in their wallets while retaining full custody of their keys. Results are updated instantly, reflecting balances and positions within the interface.

The BNB Chain deployment follows the recent Ethereum mainnet launch and is part of Griffin AI’s broader agent ecosystem, which includes a no-code Agent Builder and advanced research-oriented agents. Future developments for TEA Turbo on BNB Chain aim to expand Aave v3 asset coverage and integrate additional aggregators and venues, while maintaining a proposal-and-approval trust model.

TEA Turbo for BNB Chain is now live on the Griffin AI platform at griffinai.io, with standard network and protocol fees applying. The release coincides with the launch of the Griffin AI token, GAIN, on September 24th, as announced by Binance Alpha.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

