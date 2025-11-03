en en
News Report Technology
November 03, 2025

Google Withdraws Gemma AI From AI Studio, Reiterates Developer-Only Purpose Amid Accuracy Concerns

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 03, 2025 at 7:28 am Updated: November 03, 2025 at 7:28 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 03, 2025 at 7:28 am

In Brief

Google pulled its Gemma model after reports of hallucinations on factual questions, with the company emphasizing it was intended for developer and research purposes.

Google Withdraws Gemma AI From AI Studio, Reiterates Developer-Only Purpose Amid Accuracy Concerns

Technology company Google announced the withdrawal of its Gemma AI model following reports of inaccurate responses to factual questions, clarifying that the model was designed solely for research and developer use. 

According to the company’s statement, Gemma is no longer accessible through AI Studio, although it remains available to developers via the API. The decision was prompted by instances of non-developers using Gemma through AI Studio to request factual information, which was not its intended function. 

Google explained that Gemma was never meant to serve as a consumer-facing tool, and the removal was made to prevent further misunderstanding regarding its purpose.

In its clarification, Google emphasized that the Gemma family of models was developed as open-source tools to support the developer and research communities rather than for factual assistance or consumer interaction. The company noted that open models like Gemma are intended to encourage experimentation and innovation, allowing users to explore model performance, identify issues, and provide valuable feedback. 

Google highlighted that Gemma has already contributed to scientific advancements, citing the example of the Gemma C2S-Scale 27B model, which recently played a role in identifying a new approach to cancer therapy development.

The company acknowledged broader challenges facing the AI industry, such as hallucinations—when models generate false or misleading information—and sycophancy—when they produce agreeable but inaccurate responses. 

These issues are particularly common among smaller open models like Gemma. Google reaffirmed its commitment to reducing hallucinations and continuously improving the reliability and performance of its AI systems.

Google Implements Multi-Layered Strategy To Curb AI Hallucinations 

The company employs a multi-layered approach to minimize hallucinations in its large language models (LLMs), combining data grounding, rigorous training and model design, structured prompting and contextual rules, and ongoing human oversight and feedback mechanisms. Despite these measures, the company acknowledges that hallucinations cannot be entirely eliminated.

The underlying limitation stems from how LLMs operate. Rather than possessing an understanding of truth, the models function by predicting likely word sequences based on patterns identified during training. When the model lacks sufficient grounding or encounters incomplete or unreliable external data, it may generate responses that sound credible but are factually incorrect.

Additionally, Google notes that there are inherent trade-offs in optimizing model performance. Increasing caution and restricting output can help limit hallucinations but often comes at the expense of flexibility, efficiency, and usefulness across certain tasks. As a result, occasional inaccuracies persist, particularly in emerging, specialized, or underrepresented areas where data coverage is limited.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.