Google Photos Rolls Out New Creative Tools: Photo-To-Video For YouTube And Photos, Remix Effects, And Centralized ‘Create’ Tab

In Brief Google has launched new creative features in Google Photos, including a photo-to-video tool, Remix visual styles, and a centralized Create tab, alongside safety measures like digital watermarks and feedback systems to ensure responsible AI-generated content.

Technology company Google announced the rollout of new creative features designed to enhance the user experience in Google Photos by allowing for the transformation of static images into dynamic and stylized visual content.

Among the updates is a photo-to-video tool, powered by Veo 2, that enables users to generate six-second animated clips from existing still images in their gallery. This feature offers two prompt options—”Subtle movements” or “I’m feeling lucky”—to bring selected photos to life with motion-based effects. The photo-to-video capability is now available in the United States on both Android and iOS platforms.

Another newly introduced tool, called “Remix,” allows users to apply visual styles such as anime, comic, sketch, or 3D animation to photos directly from their device gallery. This function is intended to simplify the creative editing process and make it more accessible to a wider audience.

A new centralized interface, titled the “Create” tab, is also being introduced in Google Photos to consolidate all generative and editing tools, including Photo to video, Remix, collages, highlight videos, and other features. This tab is designed to improve usability and discovery of creative functions and will begin its rollout in the United States in August.

Furthermore, Google emphasized its commitment to transparency and safe use of AI-generated content. All outputs produced by the Photo to video and Remix tools will carry an invisible SynthID digital watermark, similar to those found in content created with Google’s Reimagine tool. Additionally, visual watermarks will be embedded in video content for clarity. Safety practices include red teaming and systematic evaluations aimed at identifying and addressing potential risks.

The company notes that these creative tools remain experimental and acknowledges that generated outputs may vary in quality or accuracy. Feedback mechanisms, such as thumbs-up and thumbs-down options, are integrated to help refine user experience and inform ongoing improvements to the tools’ reliability and safety protocols.

