Global Industry Leaders Examine The Future Of Digital Asset Trading, AI Integration, And Risk Management At 2025 T-EDGE Global Conversations

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The 2025 T-EDGE Global Conversations highlighted a shift in crypto asset management toward stronger risk controls, cautious AI integration, and professionalized evaluation of trading teams.

From December 8th to December 21st, 2025, Beijing time, TMTPost Group partnered with NextFin.AI, Barron’s China, DeAI Expo 2026, CRYPTO QUANT 2026, and ChainDD to organize the “2025 T-EDGE Global Conversations.” Centered in Beijing and connected with hubs including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Dubai, the program combined seven days of continuous global discussions with a series of closed-door sessions held across two weeks, bringing together scientists, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, startup founders, and investors under the theme of dialogue for the AI era.

As part of the program, a thematic session on December 20th titled “Cross-Border Synergy: AI Layout for a New Ecosystem” featured a principal roundtable on the evolution of digital asset trading strategies and product innovation.

The discussion was moderated by Shigeru, co-founder of DeAI Expo 2026, with participation from Jason Huang of JZL Capital, Wang Jianbo of Cybex Technologies HK, Charles of B7 Capital, Wonder Xu of Bas1s Ventures and 43 Trading, and Spencer Fan of SuperWeb3.org, focusing on issues including AI-driven trading tools, liquidity risk management, the effects of the October 11th market event, prediction markets, and evaluation of quantitative investment teams.

Experts Highlight Shifts In Crypto Asset Management Toward Stronger Risk Controls And Measured AI Use

The roundtable, moderated by Shigeru, examined changes in digital asset strategies, AI tools, liquidity risk, and team evaluation.

On on-chain vs. CEX strategies, Jason Huang said his firm has largely exited on-chain trading due to security and operational complexity, focusing instead on major centralized exchanges (CEXs). Wang Jianbo agreed, noting on-chain trading has limited appeal for most institutional strategies. Charles acknowledged on-chain growth but emphasized security risks, hidden protocol dependencies, and the need for strict due diligence. Wonder Xu added that on-chain opportunities exist mainly for small capital or niche arbitrage, while large funds still favor CEXs. Spencer Fan highlighted improving on-chain derivatives platforms, predicting growth for contract DEXs, though private key management remains a major barrier.

On AI tools, all participants viewed them as assistive rather than decisive. Jason uses AI for coding and signals but not for core decisions. Wang said LLMs add little value for low-frequency strategies. Charles described widespread machine learning use but warned of “black box” risks. Wonder noted AI may help smaller teams but does not replace core proprietary models. Spencer emphasized AI improves development efficiency but cannot yet produce reliable fully automated strategies.

Regarding liquidity and risk control after the October 11th market shock, Jason detailed tighter coin screening, position limits, and 24/7 monitoring. Wang focuses on large assets and reduces trading in weak conditions. Charles stressed diversification across exchanges, coins, and strategies. Wonder highlighted liquidity risks in small coins and urged lower leverage in extreme markets. Spencer is shifting toward market-neutral strategies such as market making and event arbitrage.

On team evaluation, Jason said the industry is highly competitive with shrinking margins; investors now prioritize drawdown control, extreme-market performance, and communication. Wang emphasized deep factor expertise and low-frequency, multi-asset approaches. Charles values people and experience, especially teams that have survived past crises. Wonder focuses on rigorous due diligence, real trading tests, and strong risk-control alignment. Spencer concluded that results and advanced technical capability remain the ultimate standard.

The dialogue underscored a move toward disciplined risk management, cautious AI adoption, and professionalized team selection in cryptocurrency asset management.

Partnership Inquiries: [email protected]

Crypto Quant 2026 Registration Link: https://forms.gle/AKxLs1zoowFFuVh57

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

