Gleec Ambassador Aliyyah Koloc Announces Launch Of FOUNDATION 29

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aliyyah Koloc launched FOUNDATION 29 on her 21st birthday with $290,000 in initial funding to support cultural heritage preservation, Asperger’s syndrome awareness, and environmental initiatives.

Race driver and Gleec cryptocurrency exchange Ambassador Aliyyah Koloc announced the official launch of FOUNDATION 29 on July 1st, coinciding with her 21st birthday. The foundation began with an initial funding pool of $290,000, with $100,000 each contributed by Gleec Exchange and Mandala Exchange, and an additional $90,000 personally provided by Aliyyah Koloc.

Through her dual role as a professional motorsport athlete and Gleec representative, Aliyyah Koloc is using her platform to promote and fundraise for FOUNDATION 29. The foundation’s mission is structured around three core focus areas: safeguarding cultural heritage, supporting individuals with Asperger’s syndrome, and advancing environmental sustainability. Each area has been allocated $80,000 to support the development and implementation of targeted projects by designated trustees.

The foundation’s debut was marked by an event moderated by Czech journalist Jiří Šlégl of CNN Prima News, which brought together international trustees, cultural advocates, and supporters. During her address, Aliyyah Koloc spoke about her diverse cultural background and her personal experiences living with Asperger’s syndrome, offering insight into the motivations behind the foundation’s focus areas.

“My story is not of one flag, but many — a mosaic of identities that fuel my desire to build bridges through art, empathy, and action,” said Aliyyah Koloc in a written statement.

Born in Dubai to a Czech father with Vanuatuan roots and a Seychellois-Sudanese mother, Aliyyah Koloc described the influence of her diverse heritage on her personality: “I received resilience from the Czech Republic, ancestral wisdom from Vanuatu, peace in simplicity from the Seychelles, strength from Sudan, and vision from Dubai,” she added.

The racer also spoke about living with Asperger’s: “The world can be overwhelming, but difference can be a strength. FOUNDATION 29 is about helping others like me recognize and use that strength.”

FOUNDATION 29 Unveils Trustee-Led Pillars Focused On Culture, Neurodiversity, And Environmental Stewardship

FOUNDATION 29 is built on three pillars, each overseen by a designated trustee with background knowledge relevant to their respective focus. Te Moli Venaos Goiset, a tribal chief and active philanthropist from Vanuatu, is responsible for the pillar dedicated to cultural preservation. This area emphasizes safeguarding endangered forms of artistic expression, ranging from classical works of the Renaissance period to the spiritual and creative traditions of Pacific Island communities.

“Europe has lost many of its values. FOUNDATION 29 is a chance to rebuild them by reconnecting with art, nature, and ancestral truth,” said Te Moli Venaos Goiset in a written statement.

Syed Nusrat Ahmed, a long-time supporter of Aliyyah Koloc’s career from Dubai, focuses on creating tailored programs that will give young people with Asperger’s the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.

“Aliyyah’s drive to help others comes from lived experience,” Syed Nusrat Ahmed said in a written statement. “Aliyyah’s ability to care for those around her is even more meaningful in light of the challenges she has faced herself. I am proud to be part of FOUNDATION 29, and I will work tirelessly to launch autism support programs in underserved regions,” he added.

Hugues de Jaillon, a philanthropic strategist and global public figure, supports initiatives aimed at protecting ecosystems, particularly in Asia and the Pacific regions.

“Aliyyah has created something timeless,” Hugues de Jaillon said in a written statement. “FOUNDATION 29 will leave a lasting impact, and it will develop environmental initiatives — particularly across Asia — as Aliyyah’s racing brings her more and more to this part of the world,” he added.

The name FOUNDATION 29 has its roots in a deeply personal story. “29 was my first race number, my father was born on July 29, and my twin sister and I were scheduled to be born on July 29 too, but we were early,” Aliyyah Koloc explained. “This number reminds me of where I started, and where I want to go,” she added.

As Aliyyah Koloc continues her racing season with her next GT race in Most, Czech Republic, and more rally raids in the autumn, she remains committed to building FOUNDATION 29 alongside her professional career. “This foundation is not about charity. It is about commitment. It belongs to all who want to honor the past, uplift the present, and protect the future. To our trustees, to our supporters: thank you for walking with me,” she highlighted.

FOUNDATION 29 will soon announce its first series of projects across its three pillars. Regular updates will follow as the foundation expands its reach, guided by its trustees and supported by its international network.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson