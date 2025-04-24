Raphael Coin Announces Launch, Bringing Renaissance Masterpiece To Blockchain

In Brief Raphael Coin introduced a tokenized version of the artwork “Recto: Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge” by Renaissance artist Raffaello, powered by Gleec’s blockchain infrastructure.

Blockchain initiative focused on enabling fractional ownership of fine art, Raphael Coin (RAPH) introduced a tokenized version of the artwork “Recto: Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge” by renowned Renaissance artist Raffaello.

This launch is supported by Gleec’s blockchain infrastructure, and the RAPH token is currently listed for trading on both the Gleec BTC Exchange and Mandala Exchange.

“It’s exciting to support Raphael Coin and see how blockchain can play an impactful role in cultural preservation,” said Aliyyah Koloc, Project Ambassador, in a written statement. “Gleec’s involvement makes it possible to open doors for more people to engage directly with significant historical assets in a meaningful way,” he added.

This initiative utilizes Gleec’s blockchain infrastructure to facilitate secure, compliant management of digital assets, enabling the integration of Renaissance art into the blockchain ecosystem. Through digital fractionalization of ownership, the project encourages wider public engagement with both the financial and cultural aspects of historic artworks, aiming to establish a long-term model for art preservation and responsible stewardship. The piece in focus, “Recto: Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge”, a preparatory work by Raffaello for his Vatican frescoes, was recently authenticated by the European auction house Dorotheum.

Raphael Coin To Use Gleec For Fractional Art Ownership, Ensuring Secure And Transparent Digital Asset Management

The Raphael Coin project is led by Gleec, which brings together its blockchain technology, legal framework, and infrastructure to support greater access to culturally important artworks. Using a delayed Proof of Work (dPoW) consensus mechanism, Gleec ensures the secure and transparent handling of digital art ownership. Looking ahead, the company plans to broaden its focus, applying this model to additional artists and periods, further connecting heritage preservation with modern digital innovation.

Raphael Coin is not a traditional non-fungible token (NFT) collection or speculative art release. Instead, it offers fractional ownership in a physical artwork, securely held in custody, allowing token holders to participate in the financial benefits, provenance, and potential returns from ventures such as licensing. This model fosters broader public involvement in art ownership and appreciation.

As museums face financial challenges and private collections become increasingly exclusive, Raphael Coin presents an open and compliant alternative. It sets a new standard for shared guardianship, providing the public with a tangible stake in cultural assets.

By utilizing advanced technology and offering a transparent investment framework, Raphael Coin aims to bridge the gap between conventional art markets and the digital economy, creating a secure, liquid, and accessible option for investing in fine art.

