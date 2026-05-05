Glassnode: Bitcoin Consolidates Around $80K As Institutional Flows Ease And Selling Pressure Mounts

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Glassnode reports Bitcoin enters a choppy, reactive phase with lower momentum, reduced trading, mixed institutional demand, and steady on-chain activity, signaling a market consolidation period.

Glassnode, a blockchain analytics and intelligence firm, has released a market report suggesting that Bitcoin has entered a more volatile and reactive phase following its recent surge toward the $80,000 level. The cryptocurrency experienced a swift rejection near local highs and subsequently pulled back toward the mid-$78,000 range, indicating a potential period of consolidation.

Analysts note that overhead supply appears to be limiting upward momentum in the near term. Data shows a 3.5% decline in price momentum, a 28.6% drop in net buying pressure, and a 13.3% decrease in trading activity. This combination of reduced volume and dominant selling activity points to weaker investor engagement, suggesting that market participants may be reassessing positions or awaiting clearer trends before committing further capital.

In the futures market, speculative interest has risen alongside increased leverage, with futures open interest climbing by 3.0%. Long-side funding payments have become less negative, reflecting a moderation in demand for short positions and indicating a potential stabilization of market sentiment. Despite this, the perpetual cumulative volume delta (CVD) fell sharply from $120.5 million to -$101.4 million, signaling strong sell-side pressure and a possible weakening in bullish momentum.

Options market indicators also point to cautious investor sentiment. The 6.75% increase in the 25-delta options skew signals concern over potential downside risk, while a 9.98% drop in options open interest may reflect profit-taking or position adjustments. The volatility spread has surged 173.4%, suggesting that implied risk is now significantly higher than realized volatility.

#Bitcoin has entered a choppier, reactive phase following a sharp rally into the $80K region, with recent price action marked by a swift rejection from local highs and a pullback back toward the mid-$78K range.



Read this week’s Market Pulse👇https://t.co/DubaTFukNy pic.twitter.com/sNhoLmXANv — glassnode (@glassnode) May 4, 2026

Bitcoin Shows Signs Of Consolidation As Institutional Flows Ease And On-Chain Activity Stabilizes

From a broader financial perspective, Bitcoin presents a mixed picture. Metrics for US spot ETFs indicate potential profit-taking, supported by $783.4 million in net outflows and a 13.45% decline in trading volume, hinting at softer institutional demand and the likelihood of market consolidation. On-chain activity remains relatively balanced, with daily active addresses rising by 6.4%, even as entity-adjusted transfer volumes fall by 7.4%, signaling a slowdown in large-scale transactions.

Liquidity and positioning measures suggest a stable market structure. Hot capital share has increased slightly, while realized capital flows remain neutral, indicating a pause in major capital rotation. Short-term holder supply is declining, which may point to stronger conviction among remaining participants. Profitability metrics show modest improvement, with net unrealized profit and loss (NUPL) rising and realized profit-to-loss ratios improving, suggesting that bearish pressure is easing.

Overall, the data points to a consolidation phase in the Bitcoin market, where reduced institutional flows and trading activity are counterbalanced by steady user engagement and gradually improving sentiment.

As of the time of the report, Bitcoin was trading at $80,969, reflecting a 1.42% increase over the previous 24 hours. During this period, the cryptocurrency’s price ranged from a low of $78,240 to a high of $81,200. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $2.67 trillion, up 0.94% in the last day, while total 24-hour trading volume reached $154.1 billion, marking an 18.57% increase, according to CoinMarketCap.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

