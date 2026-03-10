en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
March 10, 2026

GateAI Upgrade Expands Capabilities Across Full User Journey, Positioning Exchange As Intelligent AI Platform

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 10, 2026 at 5:46 am Updated: March 10, 2026 at 6:42 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 10, 2026 at 5:46 am

In Brief

Gate has launched GateAI on its web portal, transforming the assistant into a fully integrated AI-driven service platform that supports the entire user journey from account setup to trading, asset management, and daily operations.

GateAI Launches Web Portal, Expanding AI Assistant Capabilities To Create An Intelligent Integration Layer For The Trading Platform

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate launched GateAI on its web portal, marking the platform’s most significant functional upgrade since the initial release of the AI assistant. 

The update expands GateAI’s capabilities beyond trading support, introducing more than a dozen new modules, including User Center, Marketing Activities, Asset Management, and Personalized Recommendations, transforming the tool into a comprehensive intelligent service gateway covering the full user journey.

As AI increasingly shapes financial services, GateAI’s web deployment provides users with a fixed entry point on all pages. This includes the homepage, market overview, products, and Help Center. The assistant delivers market insights, product explanations, and platform guidance while intelligently suggesting questions based on page context, enabling users to access information and take actions efficiently.

The platform’s full-page conversation interface integrates market sentiment indicators, industry news streams, and recommended topics, allowing users to monitor markets, access information, and engage in extended dialogue on a single page. Logged-in users can also view historical conversations and continue analyses from previous sessions. The web portal currently supports core scenarios such as spot trading, wealth management subscriptions, new issue subscriptions, and flash exchange operations.

The upgrade also extends GateAI’s App functionality, adding modules for Unified Accounts, Quantitative Asset Management, Rebate Systems, and New User Guidance, enabling AI-driven support for a wider range of platform operations. GateAI can provide product recommendations based on portfolio structure and risk preferences and guide users through processes such as identity verification, initial deposits, and first trades. Natural language interaction simplifies complex operations that previously required navigating multiple pages, streamlining platform use.

GateAI Expansion Positions Platform As Fully Integrated AI-Driven Service Layer Across The User Journey

Combined with existing features, including spot trading, wealth management subscriptions, Launchpool, instant swaps, and gift cards, GateAI now spans multiple stages of the user journey, from account registration and verification to trade execution, asset allocation, and daily account management. The web portal further unifies these capabilities across devices.

This expansion reflects Gate’s ongoing investment in AI infrastructure. Gate previously launched Gate for AI, an infrastructure layer allowing AI agents to access core exchange functions, market data, trading execution, and on-chain information. The GateAI web interface now makes these capabilities directly accessible to end users, serving both developers and ordinary traders as a central entry point for platform services.

With AI becoming a core component of digital asset trading, the industry is shifting from single-function platforms to intelligent service ecosystems. By integrating market analysis, information access, and operational support into a unified conversational interface, Gate positions itself as an AI-driven platform that extends beyond traditional trading functionality to deliver a fully integrated intelligent service layer.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Kodiak Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP To Enable Decentralized Stop-Loss And Take-Profit Orders On Berachain

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026

Ethereum Foundation Uses DVT-Lite Tech To Enhance Decentralization And Streamline Validator Operations

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026

Virtuals Protocol Unveils New ERC-8183 Standard To Enable Trustless Commerce Between AI Agents and Users

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026

Luma Rolls Out Uni-1, Its First Model Integrating Reasoning And Image Generation

by Alisa Davidson
March 09, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Kodiak Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP To Enable Decentralized Stop-Loss And Take-Profit Orders On Berachain

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026

Ethereum Foundation Uses DVT-Lite Tech To Enhance Decentralization And Streamline Validator Operations

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026

Virtuals Protocol Unveils New ERC-8183 Standard To Enable Trustless Commerce Between AI Agents and Users

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026

Luma Rolls Out Uni-1, Its First Model Integrating Reasoning And Image Generation

by Alisa Davidson
March 09, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Kodiak Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP To Enable Decentralized Stop-Loss And Take-Profit Orders On Berachain
News Report Technology
Kodiak Integrates Orbs’ dSLTP To Enable Decentralized Stop-Loss And Take-Profit Orders On Berachain
by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026
Ethereum Foundation Uses DVT-Lite Tech To Enhance Decentralization And Streamline Validator Operations
News Report Technology
Ethereum Foundation Uses DVT-Lite Tech To Enhance Decentralization And Streamline Validator Operations
by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026
Virtuals Protocol Unveils New ERC-8183 Standard To Enable Trustless Commerce Between AI Agents and Users
News Report Technology
Virtuals Protocol Unveils New ERC-8183 Standard To Enable Trustless Commerce Between AI Agents and Users
by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2026
Luma Rolls Out Uni-1, Its First Model Integrating Reasoning And Image Generation
News Report Technology
Luma Rolls Out Uni-1, Its First Model Integrating Reasoning And Image Generation
by Alisa Davidson
March 9, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.