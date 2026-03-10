GateAI Upgrade Expands Capabilities Across Full User Journey, Positioning Exchange As Intelligent AI Platform

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate has launched GateAI on its web portal, transforming the assistant into a fully integrated AI-driven service platform that supports the entire user journey from account setup to trading, asset management, and daily operations.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate launched GateAI on its web portal, marking the platform’s most significant functional upgrade since the initial release of the AI assistant.

The update expands GateAI’s capabilities beyond trading support, introducing more than a dozen new modules, including User Center, Marketing Activities, Asset Management, and Personalized Recommendations, transforming the tool into a comprehensive intelligent service gateway covering the full user journey.

As AI increasingly shapes financial services, GateAI’s web deployment provides users with a fixed entry point on all pages. This includes the homepage, market overview, products, and Help Center. The assistant delivers market insights, product explanations, and platform guidance while intelligently suggesting questions based on page context, enabling users to access information and take actions efficiently.

The platform’s full-page conversation interface integrates market sentiment indicators, industry news streams, and recommended topics, allowing users to monitor markets, access information, and engage in extended dialogue on a single page. Logged-in users can also view historical conversations and continue analyses from previous sessions. The web portal currently supports core scenarios such as spot trading, wealth management subscriptions, new issue subscriptions, and flash exchange operations.

The upgrade also extends GateAI’s App functionality, adding modules for Unified Accounts, Quantitative Asset Management, Rebate Systems, and New User Guidance, enabling AI-driven support for a wider range of platform operations. GateAI can provide product recommendations based on portfolio structure and risk preferences and guide users through processes such as identity verification, initial deposits, and first trades. Natural language interaction simplifies complex operations that previously required navigating multiple pages, streamlining platform use.

GateAI Expansion Positions Platform As Fully Integrated AI-Driven Service Layer Across The User Journey

Combined with existing features, including spot trading, wealth management subscriptions, Launchpool, instant swaps, and gift cards, GateAI now spans multiple stages of the user journey, from account registration and verification to trade execution, asset allocation, and daily account management. The web portal further unifies these capabilities across devices.

This expansion reflects Gate’s ongoing investment in AI infrastructure. Gate previously launched Gate for AI, an infrastructure layer allowing AI agents to access core exchange functions, market data, trading execution, and on-chain information. The GateAI web interface now makes these capabilities directly accessible to end users, serving both developers and ordinary traders as a central entry point for platform services.

With AI becoming a core component of digital asset trading, the industry is shifting from single-function platforms to intelligent service ecosystems. By integrating market analysis, information access, and operational support into a unified conversational interface, Gate positions itself as an AI-driven platform that extends beyond traditional trading functionality to deliver a fully integrated intelligent service layer.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

