Gate Research Unveils New Report On Gate.io Pilot Model For Enhanced On-Chain Trading

In Brief Gate Research has published a new report examining the evolving market structure and the role of Gate.io Pilot in making on-chain participation more accessible.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency research platform of cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Gate Research published a new report examining the evolving market structure and the role of Gate.io Pilot in making on-chain participation more accessible. By streamlining the trading process, Gate.io Pilot serves as a bridge between the flexibility of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and the user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges (CEXs).

As of February 19, 2025, DEX trading volume has reached an all-time high. Additionally, the proportion of DEX trading volume relative to spot trading on CEXs has also hit record levels. This trend highlights the growing demand for decentralized trading solutions.

According to the report, the increasing availability of on-chain opportunities has been a key driver of DEX growth, leading to significant shifts in market dynamics. DEXs have become instrumental in supporting early-stage, high-potential projects and catering to investors with higher risk tolerance, filling gaps that CEXs often struggle to address. As a result, more innovative digital assets are opting for on-chain issuance as their primary launch strategy, fueling the next phase of market expansion.

Gate Research also explores how Gate.io Pilot was designed to provide users with easy access to trending on-chain MEME projects. By simplifying the trading experience, the platform reduces technical barriers—allowing users to participate without setting up a Web3 wallet or managing private keys. Instead, they can trade directly through their Gate.io accounts.

Operating as an independent trading segment, Gate.io Pilot offers a cost-effective trading environment with a transaction fee of just 0.2%, significantly lower than the high slippage costs—often exceeding 5%—typically seen in on-chain trading. The process is straightforward: users enter the Pilot section, transfer USDT from their Spot/Unified account, and select the tokens they wish to trade.

In addition, Gate.io Pilot supports over 40 on-chain data indicators, including capital flows, token holder distribution, and community engagement metrics. These insights enable users to make more informed investment decisions in real time, further enhancing their trading experience.

Gate.io Pilot Enhances Investments With Early Access To High-Performance Tokens And Data-Driven Insights

Since its launch, Gate.io Pilot has gained recognition for its thorough selection process and its ability to quickly onboard promising MEME projects. For instance, the meme token TRUMP experienced an extraordinary 4,509.44% peak gain on its launch day in the Pilot section, while the AI project Swarms also saw a successful debut. Other high-growth projects, such as KEKIUS, CHILLGUY, and TST, have also emerged from this platform.

According to the report, by February 11, 2025, Gate.io Pilot had listed 772 MEME project tokens, with 73 successfully transitioning to the Spot Market, achieving an impressive transition rate of 9.46%. These projects span various blockchain ecosystems and include meme coins, AI tokens, art-based projects, political narratives, and more. Excluding instances of extreme volatility, the highest recorded token gain reached 5,526.23%, with many tokens delivering returns of over 100%.

Gate.io Pilot integrates a wide range of on-chain data to help users make more informed investment decisions. Key analytical indicators include popularity metrics, which assess trading volume, community engagement, and token holder distribution; security analysis, which evaluates smart contract risks, liquidity conditions, and vulnerabilities; and sentiment indicators, which track discussion trends, social media activity, and capital flow.

When selecting tokens for listing, Gate.io Pilot prioritizes both popularity and security. Popularity is gauged by factors like trading volume, narrative relevance, and social engagement, while security is ensured through contract audits, liquidity lock-ups, and risk factor assessments.

The report concludes that as on-chain trading continues to grow and decentralization gains traction, platforms like Gate.io Pilot will play a crucial role in the market. The shift from centralized to decentralized investment strategies is becoming a mainstream trend, with more investors recognizing the advantages of early exposure to high-potential tokens.

While Gate.io Pilot offers a strong framework for capitalizing on emerging opportunities, the report also stresses the importance of investor due diligence. Understanding one’s personal risk tolerance, analyzing key market players, and staying informed about blockchain trends are all essential to making educated trading decisions.

As the digital asset landscape evolves, Gate.io Pilot is positioned at the forefront of this transformation, bridging the gap between the convenience of centralized exchanges and the innovation of on-chain solutions. For more detailed insights, refer to the Gate Research report. For investors navigating this rapidly changing landscape, Gate.io Pilot offers a structured approach to discovering the next wave of blockchain opportunities.

