Gate Research Explores Gate.io Pilot As A New Mode For On-Chain Trading

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Record DEX volumes signal a market shift toward on-chain trading, with Gate.io Pilot positioned as a centralized-style, data-driven gateway for early-stage digital assets.

Research arm of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate, Gate Research released the new report examining how market structure is shifting and reviews the role of Gate.io Pilot in lowering barriers to on-chain participation by offering a trading experience designed to resemble that of centralized platforms.

Data cited from The Block indicate that, as of February 19, 2025, decentralized exchange trading volumes reached new historical highs. The proportion of decentralized spot trading relative to centralized exchange spot volume also climbed to its highest level on record, underscoring rising demand for decentralized trading venues.

The report attributes much of this expansion to the growing number of newly issued on-chain assets and investment opportunities. Decentralized exchanges are increasingly being used as primary launch venues for early-stage and high-risk projects, filling a segment that centralized exchanges are often unable to serve at scale. As a result, a broader range of new digital assets is being introduced directly on-chain, reshaping how projects enter the market.

Within this environment, Gate.io Pilot is presented as a dedicated on-chain trading segment designed to provide streamlined access to trending meme-based and emerging blockchain projects. The platform allows users to trade without creating external wallets or managing private keys, enabling participation directly through existing Gate.io accounts. Transactions within the Pilot section are executed with a stated trading fee of 0.2 percent, positioning the service as an alternative to typical on-chain trading experiences that can involve higher slippage and operational complexity. Users are required to transfer USDT from their main account balances into the Pilot section before selecting tokens for trading.

The report also notes that Gate.io Pilot incorporates more than 40 on-chain indicators, including metrics related to capital movement, token distribution among holders and community engagement, which are intended to support real-time decision-making.

Gate.io Pilot Highlights Fast Token Listings, High-Growth Launches And Data-Driven Screening

Since its introduction, the Pilot segment has focused on rapidly listing early-stage meme and thematic projects. According to the report, several tokens initially introduced through the service recorded substantial short-term price appreciation, including TRUMP, which posted a peak gain of 4,509.44 percent on its first trading day within the Pilot section, as well as the AI-focused project Swarms. Other projects referenced include KEKIUS, CHILLGUY and TST.

As of February 11, 2025, Gate.io Pilot had listed a total of 772 meme-related tokens, of which 73 were subsequently transferred to the platform’s spot market. This represents a transition rate of 9.46 percent. The listed assets span multiple blockchain ecosystems and cover a variety of thematic categories, including artificial intelligence, digital art and political narratives. Excluding cases of extreme volatility, the highest recorded gain among tokens listed through the service reached 5,526.23 percent, while numerous assets exceeded returns of 100 percent.

The research further highlights that Gate.io Pilot applies a data-driven framework to token assessment, combining indicators related to trading activity, community participation and holder distribution with security-focused evaluations. These include reviews of smart contract risks, liquidity conditions and potential vulnerabilities. Token selection is based on a combination of popularity metrics and security considerations, such as contract audit results, liquidity lock mechanisms and broader risk analysis.

Looking ahead, the report concludes that as decentralized trading continues to expand and investor interest shifts toward on-chain strategies, services such as Gate.io Pilot are expected to play a more prominent role in market infrastructure. The migration from centralized trading models toward decentralized participation is described as an accelerating trend, driven in part by investor demand for earlier exposure to new projects. At the same time, the report emphasizes that market participants remain responsible for conducting independent research, assessing risk tolerance and monitoring broader blockchain developments when engaging in emerging digital assets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

