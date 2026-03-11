Gate Launches GateClaw, An AI Agent Platform Offering Market Insights, Personalized Trading Tools, And Cross-Platform Integration

In Brief Gate has launched GateClaw, a free AI agent platform offering market insights, product guidance, cross-platform integration, and customizable trading tools to provide users with more intelligent and personalized digital asset services.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced the launch of GateClaw, an AI agent platform built on the OpenClaw framework and featuring an open AI Agent architecture.

The platform is available for free and can be activated with a single click, requiring no deployment or complex setup. GateClaw is designed to provide users with access to market insights, product guidance, and industry analysis through intelligent agents, aiming to support more efficient understanding of market trends and operational decisions.

As AI continues to evolve, AI agents are increasingly serving as a key interface between users and digital services. In the digital asset sector, where market data is complex and changes rapidly, demand is rising for tools that can quickly gather and analyze information. GateClaw represents an effort by Gate to further integrate AI into the digital asset space, offering users a more intelligent entry point for information and service access.

GateClaw offers multiple AI-driven tools. The Market Analysis Assistant produces automated market briefings, covering aspects such as price trends, funding rates, liquidation data, and unusual market activity, while summarizing industry news and trending sectors. The Gate Product Expert delivers official product guidance and suggests trading or wealth management services based on user profiles. Additionally, the X Intelligence Assistant aggregates and examines industry discussions on X (formerly Twitter), enabling users to track market sentiment, identify trending projects, and monitor emerging narratives.

The platform also supports cross-platform integration, allowing users to interact with GateClaw and assign tasks via communication channels including WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and Discord, creating a more flexible and responsive experience. GateClaw is built with enterprise-grade security measures and includes a Skills Store that enables expert assistants and third-party extensions, allowing users to expand the platform’s functionality. Users can also design and refine automated trading strategies, while the system gradually adapts to usage patterns to deliver more personalized AI-driven services.

Gate has stated that it plans to continue advancing the integration of AI technologies within its digital asset offerings, with the goal of further enhancing product capabilities and ecosystem development, and providing global users with more intelligent and efficient digital asset services.

