Gate.io Releases GT Performance Analysis, Reporting 65% Gain In 90 Days

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced the release of a comprehensive analysis of the rise of GT, its native token, in spite of broader market challenges. This analysis explores the underlying technology, ecosystem, and market strategies of GT, while also comparing it to other prominent exchange tokens to offer useful insights for investors and industry professionals.

Despite the overall decline in the market, GT has managed to stand out. As reported by CoinMarketCap, GT experienced a surge of up to 65% over the past 90 days, placing it among the top 10 tokens in the top 100 by market capitalization.

The data further illustrates GT’s impressive performance over the past year. Its annual gain exceeded 300%, reaching a peak of $17.699 in December 2024 with a 24-hour increase of 20.1%. In January 2025, GT reached a high of $25.960, and its total circulating market cap exceeded $2.5 billion. By March 2025, GT’s price had fluctuated between $21.3 and $22.5, showing a nearly 60-day increase of 11.44%, highlighting its strong market performance.

In the cryptocurrency market, periods of bull and bear cycles are common, yet few assets manage to maintain stability during these shifts. Over the past year, GT has displayed exceptional resilience, a key factor in its market performance. This resilience is evident not only in its price stability but also in its consistent trading activity and increasing volume.

From a technical standpoint, the GateChain network completed its v1.1.6 mainnet upgrade in August 2024. This update introduced a new gas mechanism and burn strategy, establishing the foundation for the ecosystem’s steady growth. The updated gas-burning mechanism reduces the total supply of GT, increasing its scarcity and potential value. These technological advancements contribute to a deflationary environment, offering solid technical support for GT’s long-term development.

In terms of market factors, GT’s resilience is also driven by its wide range of uses within the ecosystem. It plays a key role in trading fee discounts, VIP privileges, staking rewards, and on-chain governance, ensuring consistent demand in the market. These varied applications enhance GT’s market value, helping it maintain trading activity and volume even amid market volatility.

Ecosystem Empowerment Drives Global User Growth

The development of a strong ecosystem is a crucial indicator of a project’s potential for future growth, and GT has demonstrated a progress in this regard. By swiftly launching innovative products and services, GT has successfully accelerated user adoption and fostered substantial growth. As of March 2025, Gate.io’s global user base has exceeded 21 million.

In addition, by the fourth quarter of 2024, the Gate Web3 ecosystem had notably improved its multi-chain support, expanding to 199 public chains and adding over 54 million new addresses. As more applications and public chains integrate with the ecosystem, GT is expected to play an increasingly important role across this expanding network.

Recent updates reveal that GateChain intends to continue enhancing core functionalities, including DApp development, and to broaden its Web3 ecosystem to cover wallets, trading, earning, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and meme tokens. This ongoing strengthening of the ecosystem is anticipated to increase GT’s value, attract more potential users, and create richer application scenarios and investment opportunities.

Estimate Recovery: Strong Scarcity And Market Confidence

Furthermore, the estimate recovery and growth of a project in the market is an essential sign of its acceptance, and GT’s performance in this area has been noteworthy. Thanks to its innovative and continuous burn mechanism, the circulating supply of GT has steadily decreased, enhancing its scarcity.

As the Utility Token and Gas Fee Payment Token on GateChain, GT is essential to the network’s core transfer system. Since the launch of GateChain in 2019, GT has been regularly burned, reducing its total supply by roughly 60% from its original 300 million tokens.

Recent data shows that in Q4 2024, GT underwent an on-chain burn, with 2,904,885.4321514 tokens destroyed, valued at more than $63.9 million. To date, a total of 177 million GT tokens have been burned, positioning GT as a leader in burn scale within the industry.

In terms of market capitalization, GT has experienced notable growth in both value and ranking over the past two years. In early 2024, GT’s market cap was under $1 billion, but by March 2025, it had surpassed $2.6 billion, placing it among the top 50 cryptocurrencies globally. Currently, GT holds a market cap of $2.68 billion, ranking 46th.

GT Breaks Through Amid Intense Competition With BNB And OKB

In the competitive cryptocurrency market, GT contends with established leaders like BNB and OKB. A comparative analysis highlights GT’s strategies for survival and potential for growth as it competes against these major players.

GT’s success can largely be attributed to its flexible innovation strategy. By quickly expanding into emerging markets and consistently launching new products and services that meet market demand, GT has been able to seize opportunities and strengthen its market position. This proactive approach not only enhances its competitiveness but also provides a valuable window of opportunity in its competition with established players.

GT’s innovation extends beyond just technological advancements; it also includes sharp market insights and a swift response to changes. This ability enables GT to quickly adjust to market shifts, capture a market share in a short time, and establish a strong competitive advantage.

In comparison, long-established players like BNB and OKB maintain their positions through strong ecosystem integration. BNB, for example, fosters synergistic growth by forming close partnerships with various collaborators and platforms, enhancing its competitiveness across multiple sectors.

Regarding token burn mechanisms, GT currently has a circulating supply of 96 million tokens and a burn rate of 58.06%. This gives it the highest burn rate, the lowest circulating supply, and the most notable scarcity among its competitors. On the other hand, BNB follows a more conservative burn strategy, yet its market cap outpaces GT’s, with BNB’s market cap being more than ten times greater, securing its position in the fifth spot.

GT’s fast rise in the cryptocurrency market is the result of several factors converging. Its performance during market downturns is due to its resilience, efficient ecosystem development, and ongoing recovery efforts. Through its dynamic competition with established industry players, GT has carved out a place for itself by leveraging innovation and unique advantages.

As the cryptocurrency market and Web3 ecosystem continue to grow, tokens like BNB, OKB, and GT are expected to play increasingly important roles, capturing more market share and gaining greater user trust. While exchange tokens have shown strong potential for industry growth, uncertainties remain, and their future paths will face ongoing challenges.

