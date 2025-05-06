Gate.io Launchpool Sees Strong Growth In April, Launching 23 Projects And Delivering High Yields Via Mainstream Token Staking

In Brief Gate.io’s Launchpool has gained traction in the digital asset investment sector, offering users sustainable returns through staking both mainstream tokens and new projects, with some offerings providing yields as high as 500% APR.

Cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io reported that its Launchpool feature is gaining prominence within the digital asset investment sector, combining new mechanisms with consistent yield opportunities. By regularly introducing new projects and supporting the staking of established tokens, the platform is positioning Launchpool as a tool for more sustainable returns and contributing to shifts in the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Since early April, Gate.io Launchpool has introduced 23 projects across a range of categories, including both emerging Web3 ventures and established token staking options. This variety offers users multiple pathways to participate in staking activities.

According to available data, each project launch has seen active user participation, with staking volumes rising and strong market interest noted across offerings. These listings have functioned as catalysts for asset value increases, offering users potential growth opportunities within the digital asset market.

Gate.io Launchpool employs a model that integrates mainstream token staking with new token airdrops, offering users the opportunity to earn additional rewards by staking widely held assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT, and GT. This structure allows participants to generate passive income without the need to liquidate their holdings, effectively turning static assets into yield-generating tools. The advantage of this method lies in its ability to unlock added value while preserving the original portfolio composition. Many participating projects also feature flexible redemption options, enabling users to withdraw at their convenience and reducing liquidity constraints. All projects undergo rigorous due diligence and risk assessment processes managed by Gate.io, which aims to ensure overall project integrity and user safety.

Impressive Yields: APR Peaks At 500% On Select Staking Projects

Performance data from April indicates that Gate.io Launchpool delivers competitive yield potential. Most projects recorded annualized returns ranging from 5% to 98%, with some surpassing 500% in APR for native token staking. Among the standout examples was the NUMINE project, which attracted more than 1,600 users to its USDT staking pool and accumulated over 4.7 million USDT in total staked value, offering an APR of 52.98%. This compares favorably against average Launchpool yields in the broader cryptocurrency market, which typically fall between 10% and 30%. Gate.io attributes its stronger yield outcomes to its advanced technical infrastructure and experienced risk management team, which collectively support both stable returns and high project standards.

As the platform continues expanding its Web3 ecosystem, Gate.io Launchpool is positioned as a key channel for collaboration between Gate.io and emerging project teams. Future developments include the introduction of Launchpool formats linked to Gate Web3 Wallet and cross-chain staking capabilities. These initiatives are expected to diversify Launchpool’s range of investment products, giving users expanded options and increasing access to multi-chain opportunities. By aligning ecosystem resources and promoting project quality, the platform seeks to deepen user participation in new initiatives and support future market growth.

Throughout April 2025, Gate.io Launchpool demonstrated strong momentum through a combination of project volume, frequent releases, support for mainstream token staking, and notable returns. In the months ahead, the platform plans to maintain this pace by introducing more curated projects and refining the staking experience. For holders of major digital assets, Gate.io Launchpool continues to present itself as a viable path toward steady, long-term capital growth.

