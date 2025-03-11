Gate Charity’s International Women’s Day Initiative: Advancing Women’s Rights And Public Health

In Brief Gate Charity marked International Women’s Day by launching a public health initiative in Cotonou, providing sexual health education and free screening services.

Philanthropic branch of Gate.io, Gate Charity marked International Women’s Day on March 8th by launching a public health initiative in Cotonou, Benin. This program focuses on sexual health education and free screening services, aiming to raise awareness among local teenagers and young adults about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV/AIDS. By providing free testing and tackling the social stigma surrounding these issues, Gate Charity is working to improve early diagnosis rates while promoting both public health and gender equality.

Despite progress in global public health efforts, Africa continues to face significant challenges in preventing and detecting STIs and HIV early. Limited medical resources, misinformation, and social taboos often prevent young people—especially adolescents—from accessing reliable sexual health information. Recognizing that sexual health education is essential not only for disease prevention but also for gender equality, Gate Charity has created a safe and inclusive space for learning. Through professional guidance and educational outreach, this initiative empowers participants with the knowledge and skills to make informed health decisions, strengthen self-protection, and bridge critical gaps in local healthcare education.

Partnering With Local Organizations To Deliver Comprehensive Health Support

In collaboration with the local Beninese organization ABPF, this initiative has received an enthusiastic response from teenagers and young adults in the community. A team of local health experts, psychological counselors, and medical professionals led interactive lectures and discussions, breaking down the transmission, prevention, and treatment of STIs and HIV. By providing clear, accurate information, they helped dispel fears, correct misconceptions, and encourage open conversations about sexual health.

The event also provided free, anonymous screening services for HIV and STIs, ensuring complete privacy for participants. Professional medical staff were on hand to offer both pre- and post-test counseling, guiding individuals through the screening process with care and support. For those who tested positive, Gate Charity and its partners have committed to ongoing assistance, helping them access professional medical care without delay.

Participants not only received practical sexual health guides but also had the opportunity to consult experts one-on-one for personalized health advice and psychological support. The initiative’s core mission is to strengthen the health rights of local women and teenagers while fostering greater societal awareness of sexual health issues.

Gate Charity hopes that by launching this initiative on International Women’s Day, it can inspire greater commitment to health equity and gender equality across all sectors of society. The organization strongly believes that access to healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. Looking ahead, Gate Charity remains dedicated to expanding its support in underserved regions, launching more health-focused initiatives, and taking meaningful action to protect the well-being and future of women and youth worldwide.

