Gamma Prime Hosted Tokenized Capital Summit In Singapore, Spotlighting Its Marketplace For Hedge Funds, VC, And Private Equity

In Brief Gamma Prime hosted the Tokenized Capital Summit 2025 in Singapore, bringing together over 2,500 attendees to explore institutional adoption and opportunities in tokenized private investments.

Gamma Prime, the marketplace for private investments specializing in hard-to-find non-correlated yield, hosted the Tokenized Capital Summit 2025 in Singapore on September 30, an event attended by over 2,500 attendees.

With a speaker lineup that included Arthur Hayes, Anthony Scaramucci, Sandeep Nailwal, Yat Siu, and senior leaders from Invesco, 21Shares, Galaxy Ventures, VanEck, Coinbase, Spartan Capital, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets, Polygon, Sandbox, HashKey, Binance, and others, the Tokenized Capital Summit has become one of the most influential gatherings of the year.

The event has focused on bridging traditional capital allocators with the opportunities of decentralized finance, highlighting how tokenized assets and institutional adoption are reshaping global markets.

Gamma Prime’s Product

Gamma Prime operates a fully compliant, secure marketplace for private investments, designed to unlock new opportunities for both investors and funds. The platform specializes in providing access to non-correlated yield opportunities that are traditionally difficult to find, giving investors a way to diversify portfolios beyond public markets.

By adhering to regulatory frameworks across multiple jurisdictions, Gamma Prime is positioned to become a truly global marketplace for hedge funds, venture capital, private equity, and other illiquid private investments. This approach enables funds to reach new institutional partners, family offices, and accredited investors worldwide, while maximizing the range of investment options available to participants.

The company’s leadership team brings together DeFi veterans, traditional finance professionals, and Stanford PhDs, combining deep expertise in both blockchain innovation and institutional-grade governance.

A Landmark Moment for Institutional Crypto

“The Tokenized Capital Summit has been more than just a gathering of industry leaders – it was a defining moment in connecting traditional markets with the new opportunities of tokenized capital,” said Evan Szu, CEO at Gamma Prime. “By hosting this event, Gamma Prime is reinforcing its mission to open access to private markets in a compliant, secure, and global way.”

As tokenization gains traction across asset classes, the September 30 event in Singapore has highlighted how institutional capital, family offices, and Web3 innovators can work together to build the future of finance.

