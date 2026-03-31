GAMEE Launches Gold Fest With Telegram’s Largest Ever In-App Prize Pool

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief GAMEE has launched Gold Fest on Telegram, offering a $500,000 prize pool in gold-backed tokens and rewards, combining mobile gaming with tokenized real-world assets.

GAMEE, a mobile gaming platform on Telegram and a subsidiary of AlphaTON Capital and Animoca Brands, has officially launched Gold Fest, a large-scale gaming event featuring a $500,000 reward pool in gold-backed tokens and gold-themed Telegram Gifts, marking the largest prize pool introduced to Telegram gaming.

The event runs entirely within the GAMEE Telegram app and introduces a new reward system where players earn a proportional share of the total prize pool based on in-app activity. Gold Fest moves away from traditional winner-takes-all mechanics, instead encouraging participation across a broad player base.

Players accumulate rewards by playing games, completing quests, and inviting friends to earn Energy, which advances progress across the in-app “Prize Board.” Landing on reward tiles provides Energy or Gold Points, which ultimately determine each player’s share of the overall prize pool. At the conclusion of the event, Gold Points are converted into gold-backed tokens and distributed directly to participants’ TON wallets.

Gold Fest Integrates Gaming With Tokenized Gold And Sustainable Rewards

Gold Fest is supported by the TON Foundation and sponsored by Flashy Gold and nGRND, combining gaming, digital ownership, and asset-backed rewards. Rewards are distributed through the Flashy app, where players receive their allocated gold-backed tokens. nGRND’s model offers tokenized access to in-ground gold reserves and ESG-based climate+ rewards, allowing value to be brought on-chain without traditional extraction. This approach reflects a broader movement toward sustainable, asset-backed digital economies.

“Gold Fest is about taking something whose value everyone already understands – namely gold – and making it accessible in a completely new way,” said Martin Zakovec, CEO of GAMEE in a written statement. “Rather than a small number of winners, we’ve built a system where everyone who participates earns a share. It’s simple, transparent, and designed for how people actually play our games on Telegram,” he added.

“We’re excited to contribute to what we believe is the largest RWA activation ever on Telegram,“ said Michael Gord, CEO of Flashy in a written statement. “Gold Fest marks a turning point, where real-world assets begin powering digital experiences at scale. At Flashy, we see this as the beginning of mainstream adoption for RWA-backed rewards across global consumer networks,“ he added.

With over a decade of experience in Telegram-based gaming, GAMEE has designed Gold Fest for maximum accessibility and ease of use, allowing players to join instantly with no downloads or complex onboarding required.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

