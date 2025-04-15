Fuse And Check Point Launch AI-Powered Threat Prevention Layer For Blockchains

In Brief Fuse has collaborated with Check Point to introduce first-of-its-kind AI-powered threat prevention layer for blockchains—securing smart contracts and wallets in real time.

Layer 2 payments-focused blockchain, Fuse announced a strategic collaboration with Check Point, a globally recognized cybersecurity firm known for its expertise in threat prevention solutions. Together, the two companies plan to design and implement a security layer capable of real-time threat detection and mitigation across the Fuse blockchain, aiming to enhance user protection and ensure more resilient operations.

Driven by the increasing need to proactively address security vulnerabilities in decentralized systems, Fuse is taking steps to enhance its blockchain infrastructure by integrating a Web3 security layer through its partnership with Check Point. This strategic move aims to shift the paradigm of blockchain protection from reactive threat detection to real-time prevention, reflecting Fuse’s broader goal to model best practices in the Web3 space and reduce the likelihood of hacks and security breaches that continue to affect cross-chain platforms.

“Prevention is always better than a cure, particularly with crypto networks that serve as the backbone for global payments,” said Mark Smargon, CEO of Fuse, in a written statement. “With Check Point providing a dedicated security layer, we’re confident that we can not only deter hackers—who are becoming increasingly sophisticated—but also pioneer a cybersecurity model that could become the gold standard for protecting Web3 protocols,” he added.

By working alongside Check Point, Fuse intends to create a more secure and resilient environment for its users and developers, which aligns with its long-term mission to expand the adoption of cryptocurrency payments in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer scenarios. Check Point’s technology is capable of preventing malicious transactions in real-time, leveraging advanced AI-powered threat engines that draw from more than 30 years of global cyber intelligence.

Fuse To Integrate Check Point’s Real-Time Threat Prevention To Strengthen Web3 Security

The collaboration with Check Point extends beyond smart contract-level audits. With real-time threat detection coming soon, the integration will offer comprehensive protection across the entire network, reinforcing Fuse’s commitment to safeguarding user funds and trust, while establishing new standards for blockchain security infrastructure.

“We’re proud to partner with Fuse and bring Check Point’s real-time threat prevention to Web3. By applying our leading threat intelligence, we’re setting a new standard for blockchain security—protecting users, wallets, and dApps,” said Dan Danay, Head of Web 3.0 Security at Check Point Software Technologies, in a written statement. “Just as robust cybersecurity powered the rise of Web 2.0, real-time prevention will be key to Web3’s mainstream adoption,” he added.

Fuse recently introduced Ember Nodes, an initiative supported by a range of partners including Collider Ventures, Tectona, Spark, TRGC, and Blockchain Founders Fund. This launch was met with widespread community interest, offering participants the chance to obtain network nodes and engage in both governance and validation, thereby contributing to the overall security and decentralization of the Fuse ecosystem.

Just as it pioneered network firewall technology for Web 2.0, Check Point is now supporting the evolution of Web 3.0 by tackling its most critical barrier—security. The Check Point partnership will support Fuse in its quest to become the preeminent web3 network for stablecoin payments. In the process, it will champion better blockchain security for all users across its ecosystem.

