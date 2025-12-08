From On‑Chain Intelligence To AI Compute: Gate Ventures Maps The Next Phase Of Web3 Coming In 2026

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate Ventures projects 2026 as a pivotal year where Web3 and crypto evolve into global engines for data, payments, robotics, yield, and AI compute.

Gate Ventures, the venture capital division of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.com, has released a report highlighting 2026 as a potentially transformative year for the Web3 and cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The report notes that the cryptocurrency industry is entering 2026 at a pivotal juncture for both the digital asset and compute sectors. Following more than a decade dedicated to building foundational infrastructure, Web3 is now intersecting with some of the fastest-growing areas of the global economy. The year ahead is expected to be characterized not by incremental improvements, but by the emergence of entirely new areas of demand.

These include real-time information aggregators for on-chain markets serving as the intelligence layer of cryptocurrencies, borderless payment and foreign exchange networks supplanting traditional fintech rails, autonomous robots beginning to coordinate and transact on-chain via machine-native financial systems, institutional decentralised finance (DeFi) consolidating into unified risk and yield platforms, and cryptocurrency miners evolving into globally distributed AI compute and energy providers.

Collectively, these developments represent a structural transformation in the movement of value, compute, and intelligent agents worldwide, creating one of the most significant asymmetric investment landscapes in the history of the cryptocurrency industry.

Real-Time Data, Borderless Payments, And Machine-Native Infrastructure: Building The Next Layer Of Web3

Gate Ventures notes that a new class of real-time information aggregators is emerging as a critical layer in Web3, synthesizing on-chain data from prediction markets, governance protocols, social feeds, trading flows, and AI signals into coherent, actionable intelligence for traders, institutions, DAOs, and automated systems. Unlike simple dashboards, these platforms standardize fragmented data, combine social and on-chain context, and provide interpretable insights, a capability that becomes increasingly essential as autonomous AI agents begin participating in markets.

Blockchain is also enabling borderless payment and foreign exchange infrastructure, providing an always-on settlement layer that bypasses traditional financial rails. Stablecoins and decentralized liquidity protocols allow global transactions to occur instantly and autonomously, supporting enterprises, merchants, and machine-to-machine economic activity in ways that neobanks and legacy systems cannot match.

Web3 is further supporting the rise of autonomous robotics through machine-native financial rails and interoperable infrastructure. On-chain identities, smart-contract registries, and tamper-proof logs allow heterogeneous robotic fleets to coordinate and transact securely. Smart contracts provide programmable financial functionality such as escrow, conditional payments, insurance, and reputation systems, offering robots direct economic agency without relying on human-centric banking systems.

Institutional DeFi And Miners Drive Meta-Yield And AI Compute Infrastructure

Institutional DeFi is evolving into unified meta-yield platforms, integrating trading, lending, and yield-generation in a single environment. Fragmented sources of on-chain returns—from staking, trading fees, MEV, and prediction markets—can be aggregated into structured, transparent products, enabling comprehensive risk and yield management across multiple asset types and creating next-generation on-chain financial engines.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency miners are increasingly positioned as distributed AI compute and energy providers. With global AI computing demand expected to surge, miners with existing energy infrastructure and cost-efficient operations can pivot to high-performance computing workloads, offering a scalable solution for compute-intensive applications and opening new revenue streams beyond traditional cryptocurrency mining.

Together, these five areas—real-time data aggregation, borderless payment and FX infrastructure, machine-native robotics, meta-yield platforms, and miners as AI compute providers—illustrate Web3’s transition into a universal coordination and computational layer for the AI-driven economy. As the ecosystem matures and companies achieve scale and regulatory readiness, the convergence of these trends is expected to create investment opportunities and define the next phase of growth in the cryptocurrency industry by 2026.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

