Former Visa Payments Executive Michael Batuev Joins WeFi To Drive Global Payments Expansion

In Brief WeFi appoints former Visa executive Michael Batuev as Global Head of Payments to lead the expansion of its decentralized financial infrastructure across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

World’s first deobank focused on advancing financial sovereignty through decentralized infrastructure, WeFi appointed Michael Batuev as its Global Head of Payments. Batuev, formerly leading digital solutions at Visa, brings over 18 years of experience in fintech and banking to support WeFi’s growth across Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and other markets.

A graduate of FESAEM and MIT, Batuev has built his career at the intersection of finance, technology, and innovation strategy. At Tangem, he contributed to the development of the first self-custody payment card integrated with a cold crypto wallet, creating a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance.

During his tenure at Visa, he led emerging product initiatives that expanded mobile and peer-to-peer payments globally, increased contactless adoption, and advanced NFC-enabled wearables. Earlier in his career, he focused on retail digital services, research and development, card programs, and joint venture projects, accumulating two decades of industry expertise.

“The payments industry is now at a turning point,” said Michael Batuev, WeFi’s Global Head of Payments, in a written statement. “Legacy systems are struggling to keep up with the fluid, borderless nature of digital finance. WeFi’s model combines the trust of banking with the freedom of Web3. It creates the foundation for what modern payments should be: instant, transparent, and truly global. I’m thrilled to help build that future,” he added.

Michael Batuev To Unlock Next-Level Global Payments And Web3 Financial Infrastructure

In his new position, Michael Batuev will oversee the expansion and development of WeFi’s payments systems and infrastructure across multiple regions, beginning with Europe and the Asia-Pacific, with a focus on product strategy, partnerships, financial services, and scalable integration of decentralized finance frameworks. WeFi, co-founded by Maksym Sakharov, aims to create a model for decentralized finance that aligns with modern banking compliance standards, combining the accessibility of DeFi with the reliability of traditional financial institutions while giving users control over their assets and ensuring full legal and operational transparency. Batuev’s addition is a step toward achieving institutional-grade scalability.

“Michael understands how the world’s largest payment networks work and, even more importantly, where they can be significantly strengthened using Web3,” said Maksym Sakharov, Founder and Group CEO of WeFi, in a written statement. “Having Michael join us feels like unlocking the next level of payments development. At WeFi, what we’re trying to build is not actually a bank; it’s a new kind of financial infrastructure that gives people control and freedom. Michael’s arrival makes that vision real,” he added.

Batuev’s appointment aligns with WeFi’s goal of evolving from a disruptive DeFi platform into a comprehensive global financial ecosystem. The company’s “deobank” approach aims to offer end-to-end financial autonomy—including cards, deposits, loans, and payments conducted on-chain while remaining fully compliant. With growing institutional and retail interest in regulated on-chain banking, WeFi is strategically positioned to capitalize on the expanding market.

The company is actively scaling operations in Europe and establishing new partnerships in Asia-Pacific jurisdictions favorable to digital assets, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE. Batuev’s extensive experience across corporate banking and global payment networks equips him to coordinate these initiatives and drive WeFi’s cross-regional growth.

