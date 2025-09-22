en en
News Report Technology
September 22, 2025

FLock.io Introduces New API Platform With Seamless Integration, Analytics, And Rewards System

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 22, 2025 at 4:18 am Updated: September 22, 2025 at 4:18 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 22, 2025 at 4:18 am

In Brief

FLock.io has launched the API Platform, allowing developers to easily interact with AI models, integrate features, and collaborate within teams, all while earning rewards through its Moonbase layer.

FLock.io Introduces New API Platform With Seamless Integration, Analytics, And Rewards System

FLock.io, a decentralized platform focused on enhancing AI model training through federated learning and blockchain technology, has announced the launch of the FLock API Platform, now accessible at platform.flock.io. 

This platform provides a simple way to generate API keys for interacting with AI models. Users can sign up, create an API key, and start making calls to the available models on FLock. The platform is compatible with the OpenAI SDK, allowing users familiar with OpenAI’s API to get started quickly and easily, with a minimal learning curve. It is designed to enable developers to effortlessly build, integrate, and scale AI-powered applications. 

This new feature will also be integrated with Moonbase, the rewards layer, through which the revenue will be distributed, demonstrating how the FLock ecosystem is evolving into a more interconnected and incentive-driven environment.

The platform’s built-in analytics monitor the usage and logs of each model, providing valuable insights into demand and performance. By establishing a feedback loop of training, deployment, usage, and rewards, the system helps guide developers toward the models most needed by the community. 

The API Playground feature serves as an interactive sandbox, allowing users to experiment with API calls and understand how they function without needing to write any code. Users simply choose an API key and a model to start interacting. 

The AI Platform is also tailored for team use, enabling collaboration and sharing through the dashboard. Users can add new team members and set budgets, making it easier for startups, research groups, and organizations to scale their projects collaboratively.

FLock.io Unveils Roadmap: New Features Coming Soon To API Platform

FLock has outlined plans to expand the API Platform following its initial launch. In the future, the highest-performing models from AI Arena will be deployed to the API Platform for practical use, enhancing the impact of the most advanced models. 

Several models are already available, with additional fine-tuned models from the flagship DeAI training platform, AI Arena, set to be released in the coming weeks. 

Additionally, Moonbase will soon play a crucial role as a revenue distributor for those who contributed to the AI Arena-trained models hosted on the API Platform. A revenue loop will direct earnings back to Moonbase, channeling rewards to developers and creating a direct incentive structure. 

These developments will further drive training on train.flock.io, ensure equitable reward distribution, and contribute to making the FLock ecosystem more interconnected and self-sustaining. While users can currently initiate conversations on the API Platform, future updates will allow them to generate images as well.

FLock’s ecosystem is built around three main components: AI Arena, a platform designed for competitive model training; FL Alliance, a privacy-focused collaboration framework that enhances models while ensuring data sovereignty; and Moonbase, the newly introduced rewards layer. The platform is part of a broader effort to challenge the concentration of AI power among a few centralized corporations, advocating for more equitable, transparent, and flexible development. 

Recently, FLock announced a strategic partnership with Walrus Protocol, a decentralized blob storage and data availability layer, and the Sui Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the adoption of the Sui blockchain, in order to promote decentralized, privacy-preserving AI within the Sui Network ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.