Five Memecoins Driving Market Growth In June: Analysing Innovation, Community Engagement, And Strategic Advances

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Memecoins have become a fast-growing but highly speculative segment of the crypto market, attracting both legitimate projects and increasingly sophisticated scams fueled by social media hype and investor FOMO.

Memecoins have developed into a notable subset of the broader cryptocurrency market, although they continue to be characterized by speculative dynamics. Their momentum is largely influenced by online virality and active community engagement. This blend of social energy and price volatility has made them attractive to a diverse group of market participants, ranging from seasoned traders to individuals new to digital assets.

High-profile examples such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have demonstrated fast valuation surges over relatively short periods, drawing attention from risk-tolerant investors and short-term market participants. The social aspect, including the strong digital communities associated with these tokens, is also a contributing factor to their appeal. The following are several memecoins that market observers consider to hold elevated potential as of June.

ZEUS Gains Traction With KuCoin Listing And Formal IP Backing

ZEUS is centered on a lesser-known character from Matt Furie’s Boy’s Club comics, the same universe that originated Pepe the Frog. The token’s listing on KuCoin on June 9, following previous listings on Poloniex and LBank, expanded its availability to a broader user base exceeding 30 million accounts. Over the course of 24 hours, ZEUS recorded a 41.6% increase in value. This was influenced by favorable market sentiment, increased exchange-driven liquidity, and broader positive trends in the memecoin sector. While the KuCoin listing occurred one week prior, ongoing inflows and enhanced ticker visibility have contributed to recent price movement.

The project holds intellectual property rights through a formal partnership involving the original Zeus illustrator, ND Haus, and Jon Eyrick, the real-life dog owner on which the character is based. Trademark registration was granted to Zeus CC8 INC on June 6, 2025, formally assigning all rights related to the Zeus brand and associated imagery to the platform. This legal framework introduces a level of formal recognition that is not commonly observed within the memecoin landscape.

The platform is positioned to expand its presence both within Web3 and traditional sectors by leveraging the IP to develop merchandise, animation, and physical collectibles. Among projects linked to Matt Furie, ZEUS stands out as the only endorsed initiative aside from PEPE. The brand exhibits a cohesive strategic identity, underpinned by collaboration with original contributors, and shows signs of accelerated market growth supported by a structured development approach.

Dogecoin Maintains Top-Tier Market Position Supported By Unique Blockchain Architecture And Strong Technical Outlook

Dogecoin, widely regarded as the first memecoin, continues to benefit from long-standing public mentions by Elon Musk and has established a stable position within the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. In contrast to many tokens that operate on Ethereum or Solana, Dogecoin runs on its own dedicated blockchain infrastructure. It is not categorized as an ERC-20 token and is not derived from a preexisting smart contract network.

The consensus mechanism employed by Dogecoin is Proof-of-Work, similar to Litecoin, from which it was indirectly forked via Luckycoin. This architecture provides a higher level of security relative to centralized financial intermediaries. Low transaction costs make Dogecoin an economically efficient method for transferring digital assets. It processes new blocks approximately every 90 seconds, making it one of the faster cryptocurrencies in circulation.

Since launch, Dogecoin has demonstrated notable price performance, including a 350% increase during 2022. Although it has retraced a portion of those gains in 2025, the token retains broad recognition. As of June 17, 2025, it is consolidating near the $0.175 level, resting above a key ascending trendline. The current technical formation, marked by a series of higher lows, may indicate the potential for an upward move toward resistance levels in the $0.205 to $0.21 range.

PEPE Surges To $4.76B Market Cap Backed By Community Support And Positive Technical Indicators

PEPE was introduced in April 2023 and achieved a market capitalization of $1.6 billion within its first month without relying on mechanisms such as presales, airdrops, or initial coin offerings. As of June 2025, its market capitalization stands at approximately $4.76 billion, positioning it among the thirty most valuable digital assets.

The project benefits from substantial community support and is listed across multiple major exchanges, contributing to its liquidity and overall accessibility. A strong presence on platforms such as X, Reddit, and Telegram has played a key role in maintaining active engagement and supporting price momentum.

Macroeconomic developments have also influenced market sentiment. Following the release of U.S. Consumer Price Index data on June 11—which showed a 2.4% year-over-year increase in headline inflation—PEPE exhibited signs of price reacceleration. After a brief correction, the token completed a bearish pattern and then reversed, breaking out from a falling wedge formation. On June 16, it rebounded from a higher low, supported by technical indicators such as a rising Stochastic RSI and consistent buy-side volume. These developments suggest the possibility of continued upward movement, with June 2025 presenting potential entry opportunities.

BONK Emerges As Leading Dog-Themed Memecoin On Solana With Strong Community Roots And Ecosystem Integration

BONK is recognized as the first dog-themed memecoin launched on the Solana blockchain. At inception, half of its token supply was distributed through an airdrop to the Solana user community. BONK operates on Solana’s hybrid consensus system, which combines Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-History to enhance scalability and transaction throughput.

Solana itself supports high-speed transactions and is maintained by over 200 independent validator nodes, with capacity for up to 50,000 transactions per second. BONK’s integration with non-fungible tokens and blockchain-based gaming environments gives it added potential for ecosystem expansion. Since its launch, the token has experienced a considerable market growth, reinforcing its role as a notable player in the memecoin sector.

Shiba Inu Advances Ecosystem With Layer 2 Enhancements, DeFi Upgrades, And Metaverse Expansion Through 2025

Shiba Inu has outlined a development roadmap focused on expanding its ecosystem through continued advancements in DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure, with key initiatives extending into and beyond 2025. A central element of this expansion is Shibarium, its Layer 2 blockchain, which has recently been optimized in conjunction with Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade. The result is a reduction in gas fees and an improvement in overall transaction speed.

Noteworthy platform enhancements include the Shiba Hub application, a central interface integrating Shibarium’s functionality with forums, resource libraries, and governance tools. The launch of the SHIB Metaverse allows users to acquire and customize virtual land assets using SHIB tokens. Meanwhile, ShibaSwap 2.0 introduced major updates to its decentralized exchange, improving both liquidity provision and analytical capabilities for DeFi participants.

Together, these developments have elevated SHIB’s functional utility, which in turn may influence its valuation trajectory. As of June 2025, these infrastructure upgrades and integrations suggest a potentially favorable period for token accumulation.

Artemis: Memecoin Scams Grow More Sophisticated As Market Outperforms Broader Crypto Sector

Market insights platform Artemis revealed that memecoins had achieved a 103% average return from October to November 2024, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market’s return of 16.1% in that period. These tokens tend to outperform the broader market with a surge in open interest and strong trading volume. However, one should only invest in legitimate and established coins.

Memecoin scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, targeting victims with unrealistic promises, excessive hype, and FOMO. Pump-and-dump schemes and rug pulls remain the most prevalent scams. A rug pull occurs when developers drain the liquidity pool and withdraw the funds, leaving investors with worthless tokens. Solana-based memecoin QUANT attracted a great deal of attention after a teenager launched it on Pump.fun, livestreamed the rug pull, and sold tokens worth 128 SOL (equivalent to $30,000 in November 2024). Social media hype drove the memecoin’s market cap to $1 million despite the obvious scam. The underage trader’s returns were more than 2,000x, turning an initial investment of 2 SOL ($460) into $988,000 in a few hours.

January 2025 saw a $30 million pump-and-dump scheme involving CUBA, a memecoin running on the Solana blockchain. It quickly gained momentum after launch, only to be pulled abruptly. Two subsequent tokens, CUBA 2.0 and JUSTICE FOR CUBA, had the same fate.

The hype surrounding memecoins makes this cryptocurrency submarket more susceptible to scams than any other. They tend to go viral at the speed of right, propelled by high-profile endorsements and social media buzz. When Donald Trump was inaugurated, the memecoin OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) launched by World Liberty Finance gained 300% in hours and reached an $8 billion market cap, now down to $4.7 billion. TRUMP is still the 4th biggest memecoin by market cap.

While that particular coin is legitimate, massive surges are the perfect breeding ground for scams as unsuspecting traders rush in without conducting due diligence. The appeal of quick profits blinds many to the risks, which are absent in legitimate memecoins like ZEUS, whose platforms hold the intellectual property rights to the project.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson