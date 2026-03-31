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News Report Technology
March 31, 2026

First Digital Integrates OpenPayd To Streamline Fiat Settlement And Support FDUSD Stablecoin Operations

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 31, 2026 at 9:26 am Updated: March 31, 2026 at 9:26 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 31, 2026 at 9:26 am

In Brief

First Digital has integrated OpenPayd’s global banking and payments infrastructure to streamline fiat settlement and support stablecoin on- and off-ramping for FDUSD.

 

First Digital Integrates OpenPayd To Streamline Fiat Settlement And Support FDUSD Stablecoin Operations

OpenPayd, a provider of financial infrastructure solutions, announced that First Digital has integrated its global banking and payments systems to facilitate fiat settlement across its digital asset ecosystem, including stablecoin on- and off-ramping for FDUSD.

The integration grants First Digital access to USD SWIFT accounts, enabling international customer deposits and outbound payouts for institutional clients. It also provides EUR settlement through SEPA, supporting business-to-business payment flows across Europe. By consolidating these regulated banking rails within a single infrastructure, First Digital aims to streamline fiat operations alongside digital asset transactions.

Strengthening Fiat Connectivity For Stablecoin Operations

As institutional adoption of stablecoins grows and regulatory frameworks for digital asset markets become clearer, demand for dependable fiat connectivity is increasing. While blockchain enables near-instant value transfers, processes such as deposits, withdrawals, and treasury movements still depend on regulated banking networks. The integration of OpenPayd’s infrastructure strengthens First Digital’s capacity to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based financial services.

“Digital asset businesses need resilient fiat infrastructure to operate at a global scale,” said Iana Dimitrova, CEO of OpenPayd, in a written statement. “By providing First Digital with USD SWIFT accounts and EUR SEPA connectivity, we’re enabling seamless, regulated fiat settlement to support stablecoin on- and off-ramping and the continued expansion of the digital asset economy,” she added. 

“As institutional adoption of stablecoins accelerates, the infrastructure connecting fiat and digital assets becomes as critical as the assets themselves,” said Vincent Chok, Founder and CEO of First Digital, in a written statement. “OpenPayd’s USD SWIFT and EUR SEPA connectivity gives FDUSD the regulated fiat rails that global institutions demand,” he added. 

OpenPayd’s rails-agnostic platform connects businesses to domestic and international payment networks, foreign exchange, embedded accounts, and digital asset infrastructure through a single API. By simplifying access to global banking rails, OpenPayd enables companies to move and manage funds globally across both fiat and digital assets.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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