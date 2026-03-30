EY Introduces Blockchain Privacy Sandbox To Advance Secure Smart Contract Development

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief EY introduces the Blockchain Privacy Sandbox, a web-based platform enabling developers and businesses to experiment with privacy-preserving smart contracts on public blockchains.

Ernst & Young, a global professional services network, reported the introduction of the EY Blockchain Privacy Sandbox, a web-based development environment intended to support organizations and developers in testing privacy-focused smart contracts on public Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchains.

The platform incorporates Starlight, an open-source technology initially developed by the organization and later made publicly available, enabling developers to convert standard Solidity smart contracts into privacy-enhanced applications without altering their original logic. The sandbox also provides sample projects that can be explored, replicated, and adapted to facilitate the development of proof-of-concept solutions.

The EY Blockchain Privacy Sandbox has been designed primarily for experimentation and validation purposes, allowing businesses to evaluate the practicality of privacy-enabled smart contracts, assess their functionality, and confirm potential use cases prior to integrating Starlight into wider development processes.

Rising Enterprise Demand For Zero-Knowledge Proofs And Confidential Blockchain Applications

Industry interest in zero-knowledge proofs continues to expand as organizations seek methods to utilize public blockchain infrastructure while safeguarding sensitive data. A report by Grand View Research indicates that the global market for zero-knowledge proof technologies is expected to reach approximately 7.6 billion dollars by 2033, reflecting increasing enterprise adoption of privacy-oriented solutions.

Despite this growth, the implementation of zero-knowledge proof systems often involves specialized expertise and complex tooling. The EY Blockchain Privacy Sandbox aims to reduce these challenges by offering an accessible web-based environment that simplifies experimentation with privacy features on public blockchain networks.

Clare Adelgren, identified as EY Global Blockchain Leader, indicated that organizations are showing rising interest in using public blockchains while maintaining the confidentiality of business data. She noted that the sandbox provides a practical environment for testing privacy-preserving smart contracts and validating use cases before committing to large-scale deployment, adding that the removal of complex local setup requirements is intended to make privacy innovation more accessible.

Starlight, which functions as the zero-knowledge proof compiler within the sandbox, remains open source and is available through a public GitHub repository for developers seeking to incorporate privacy capabilities into their own development environments.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

